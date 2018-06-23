BIOLIFE4D Modifies its Regulation A+ (Mini-IPO) Offering Due to Popular Demand

CHICAGO, June 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOLIFE4D, a biotech pioneer leveraging advances in tissue engineering to 3D print human organs viable for transplant, today announced it will be modifying its Regulation A+ (Mini-IPO) offering, effective June 22, 2018, following a successful February launch in which the company raised more than $1M.



BIOLIFE4D's modified Regulation A+ offering will allow the company to continue to sell up to 5,000,000 shares of its securities to the public. BIOLIFE4D is now offering shares at $12.00 USD per share with a minimum investment of 40 shares for $480.00 USD. The offering will be conducted on a best efforts basis through our website, https://biolife4d.com/invest/, where the Offering Circular relating to the offering is posted.

BIOLIFE4D has chosen to raise its share price following a successful RegA+ launch earlier this year that has raised more than $1M to date. Since that launch, the Company has established operations at the prestigious JLABS facility in Houston and been featured in high profile publications across print, online, and broadcast. BIOLIFE4D also believes it is well ahead of schedule in its scientific process and expects to be able to announce several significant scientific milestones in the near future.

"We have been overwhelmed with all of the terrific support we have received from our investors as we seek to establish our scientific process and ultimately achieve our mission of 3D bioprinting human hearts viable for transplant," said Steven Morris, CEO, BIOLIFE4D. "We have been working incredibly hard in our laboratory and believe that we are well ahead of schedule in terms of scientific achievement, and that we will be able to share some of those milestones in the very near future. It's been a very exciting year so far for BIOLIFE4D, and we hope you'll decide join us with this incredible opportunity."

The BIOLIFE4D bioprinted organ replacement process begins with a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) procedure used to create a detailed three-dimensional image of a patient's heart. Using this image, a computer software program will construct a digital model of a new heart for the patient, matching the shape and size of the original. Doctors safely take cells from the patient via a blood sample, and leveraging recent stem cell research breakthroughs, BIOLIFE4D plans to reprogram those blood cells and convert them to create specialized heart cells.

A "bio-ink" is created using the specialized heart cells combined with nutrients and other materials that will help the cells survive the bioprinting process. Bioprinting is done with a 3D bioprinter that is fed the dimensions obtained from the MRI. After printing, the heart is then matured in a bioreactor, conditioned to make it stronger and readied for patient transplant.

Investors will receive "perks" based on their level of investment. Of particular interest, investors that give $100,000 or more will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the first heart transplant operation utilizing a BIOLIFE4D bioprinted heart.

To learn more about BIOLIFE4D and to express interest in investing please watch this video or visit https://biolife4d.com/invest/.

To see how BIOLIFE4D's process starts with a patient's own cells and ends with a functional human heart ready for transplant, please watch this video.

About BIOLIFE4D

BIOLIFE4D is a pioneering biotech company laser focused on leveraging advances in life sciences and tissue engineering to 3D bioprint a viable human heart suitable for transplant – lifesaving technology that gives patients the gift of time. With BIOLIFE4D, a patient-specific, fully functioning heart will be created through 3D bioprinting using the patient's own cells – eliminating the well-known challenges of organ rejection and long donor waiting lists that plague existing organ transplant methods. Financed through equity crowdfunding, BIOLIFE4D is driving a movement to transform the treatment of heart disease, the leading cause of death among both men and women globally. Learn more and invest at biolife4d.com. Connect with us on social media on Twitter (@BIOLIFE4D), Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Securities are offered pursuant to a Regulation A+. Investors are encouraged to read the Offering Circular and exhibits and consult with their tax, legal, or financial professional prior to investing.

Forward Looking Statements

We caution you that, whether or not expressly stated, certain statements made in this news release that reflect management's expectations regarding future events and economic performance are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

