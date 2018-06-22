West Bancorporation, Inc. to Announce Quarterly Results, Hold Conference Call

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) (the "Company"), parent company of West Bank, will report its results for the second quarter of 2018, on Thursday, July 26, 2018 before the markets open.



The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 10:00 a.m . Central Time on Friday, July 27, 2018. The telephone number for the conference call is 888-339-0814. A recording of the call will be available until August 10, 2018, by dialing 877-344-7529. The replay passcode is 10115037.

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving Iowans since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. The Bank has eight offices in the greater Des Moines, Iowa area, one office in Iowa City, Iowa, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and one office in Rochester, Minnesota.

For more information contact:

Doug Gulling, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-2309