American Overseas Group Limited Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX:AOREF.BH) (Pink Sheets:AOREF.PK) ("AORE") today announced that Ron Ballard has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective as of June 19, 2018. Mr. Ballard has 25 years of experience in the P&C insurance industry in a variety of financial and business leadership roles. Mr. Ballard holds a BA in Economics from the University of Texas and a BBA, Accounting from Texas A&M University.



Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

SOURCE: American Overseas Group Limited