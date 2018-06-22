BDA plans more overseas multi-industry forums in 2018 following successful New York and London events

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) is planning more overseas multi-industry executive forums to showcase the island's world-class talent and myriad business opportunities.



On the heels of its successful cross-sector event in New York last month, featuring AIG President and CEO Brian Duperreault as keynote speaker, the BDA is producing two further events this year. One will be held in Miami in mid-October, capitalising on already-established business links in the region. Another is scheduled for the London market at the end of November, the latter mirroring the BDA's first such event the same time last year.

"We have found these forums to be a very effective vehicle to bring all Bermuda's industry talent together to make a compelling, collaborative case for our jurisdiction," said BDA Interim CEO Sean Moran. "By producing these events ourselves, the BDA can leverage our impressive pool of industry stakeholders, focus on timely themes and trends, and combine the breadth of sectors that make Bermuda so unique, from shipping, funds, captives and reinsurance to fintech and family offices. It's a successful formula—and a powerful story to tell."

The most recent New York event saw more than 300 attendees fill the forum location on Seventh Avenue, where more than 60 industry executives detailed Bermuda's message to an audience of investors, entrepreneurs and C-suite executives on a dozen moderated discussion panels. Topics included cross-border tax, mergers and acquisitions, next-generation wealth, blockchain and insurtech. See photos here: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmiYmar4

Keynote speaker Duperreault, the Bermudian market veteran named CEO of American International Group a year earlier, addressed a packed lunchtime crowd, highlighting the island's unique combination of experience, quality and innovation.

"Today, if you're at the height of your game, you're in Bermuda. If you want to get to the height of your game, you're going to Bermuda. Bermuda has the most amazing talent base in my business that you can ever assemble," Duperreault told the audience.

The BDA held its first international multi-industry forum in London on November 28, 2017, attracting more than 200 delegates and encompassing a wide range of industries. That event featured as keynote Deputy Chair of Lloyd's and Hiscox Chair Robert Childs. This year's Miami and London events will follow a similar format and feature top-level experts across different industry spheres.

"We're already attracting a lot of interest from industry representatives in those markets, which are both critical to different global businesses operating from the Bermuda platform," said Jereme Ramsay, Interim Head of Business Development. "Miami is our gateway to Latin America for captive insurance, emerging technologies, and high-net-worth business, and major law firms with influential decision-makers there have Bermuda on their radar. London is a longtime partner market for re/insurance, asset management, trust and private-client business, so it's important to enhance those relationships and keep our presence felt."

The BDA will announce dates, venues and registration details for both fall events next month.

VIDEO CREDIT: Lara Smith, LDS Multimedia

PHOTO CREDIT: Sarah Merians

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rosemary Jones

Head of Communications & Marketing

rosemary@bda.bm

441 278-6558

441 337-4696

CONNECTING BUSINESS

The BDA encourages direct investment and helps companies start up, re-locate or expand their operations in our premier jurisdiction. An independent, public-private partnership, we connect you to industry professionals, regulatory officials, and key contacts in the Bermuda government to assist domicile decisions. Our goal? To make doing business here smooth and beneficial.