Simmons First National Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

PINE BLUFF, Ark., June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ-GS:SFNC) today announced it expects to release second quarter 2018 earnings at 5:00 p.m. CDT on Monday, July 23. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, July 24. Those interested can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 4496437. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the company's website at www.simmonsbank.com.



Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, headquartered in Pine Bluff, Ark., with total assets of $15.6 billion as of March 31, 2018 conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The company, directly and through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. The company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "SFNC."

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

STEPHEN C. MASSANELLI

Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Simmons First National Corporation

(870) 541-1000