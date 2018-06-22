Market Overview

PRESS ALERT & INVITATION: Arbitrade to Hold a Press Conference on June 28th From Bermuda – Its New Global Headquarters

Globe Newswire  
June 22, 2018 4:19pm   Comments
NEW YORK, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is an invitation to all media following Arbitrade and/or covering the cryptocurrency markets. You are invited to join Arbitrade's Chairman, Len Schutzman, and management who will discuss their progress toward establishing Arbitrade as a world-class cryptocurrency exchange and coin company. They will also discuss their move and incorporation into Bermuda, one of the world's best regulated jurisdictions and a platform from which Arbitrade will reach out to several international markets. It will be a lively discussion that will also include details of the many economic and social advantages and new jobs that companies, like Arbitrade, will bring to countries in which they settle and do business around the world.

Details of how to access the press briefing webcast are as follows:

Please register now for the upcoming Arbitrade Conference Call:

Date: Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Time: 8:00 a.m. EST

We recommend that you connect to the meeting at least 10 minutes prior to the start to avoid long hold times. Additional international toll-free numbers are provided below. Be prepared to give the operator your name and location along with your participate passcode.

Please note that this invitation is being sent to the Arbitrade media members; it is not open for everyone. Please do not forward this invitation to others.

Dial-in Numbers for the Conference Call
Dial-in Number: (844) 535-4032
Secondary Dial-in: (409) 983-9735
Participant Passcode: 8092727

Country Local Toll-free & International Toll

Participant Local Dial-In Numbers:  
Austria, Graz 0316918058
Austria, Linz 0732915065
Austria, Vienna 019281030
Belgium, Antwerp 034000330
Belgium, Brussels 024003547
Czech Republic, Prague 239014964
Denmark, Copenhagen 032714390
Finland, Helsinki 0972519297
France, Lyon 0426030033
France, Paris 0170807153
France, Toulouse 0567804135
Germany, Berlin 030726167368
Germany, Frankfurt 06922224703
Germany, Hamburg 040809020709
Germany, Munich 089244432908
Hungary, Budapest 017779854
Ireland, Dublin 012475604
Italy, Milan 0236019660
Italy, Rome 0645217077
Luxembourg, Luxembourg 24871238
Netherlands, Amsterdam 0207075535
Netherlands, Rotterdam 107114880
Netherlands, Rotterdam 0107114881
Norway, Oslo 22310524
Poland, Warsaw 222639065
Portugal, Lisbon 01211201009
Spain, Barcelona 0934923253
Spain, Madrid 914142503
Sweden, Stockholm 0856619361
Switzerland, Geneva 0225803283
Switzerland, Zurich 0445801733
United Kingdom, London 02031070289

Media Contact:
Victor Webb
Marston Webb International
T: (212) 684-6601, C: (917) 887-0418
e-mail: marwebint@cs.com

