2018 WealthManagement.com Awards - Gitterman Wealth Management Co-founding partner Jeff Gitterman named a finalist for Individual RIA Thought Leader of the Year

NEW YORK, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gitterman Wealth Management co-founding Partner Jeff Gitterman has been named a finalist for the 2018 Wealth Management.com Awards in the category of:



Thought Leader of the Year: Individual RIA Firm Leaders

Jeff is the creator of his firm's SMART (Sustainability Metrics Applied to Risk Tolerance)® Investing Services, which offer investment opportunities for individual clients, as well as research and investing services for financial professionals in the Sustainable, Impact, and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) arenas.

Noted as an "ESG expert" by Financial Advisor magazine, Jeff has also been featured in Money Magazine, Barron's, Morningstar Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, The New York Post, and Affluent Magazine, among many others.

He is also the co-host of the upcoming 2018 Sustainable Investing Conference at the United Nations on September 11th, which will bring hundreds of financial professionals to the UN Headquarters in NYC to discuss the business case for ESG Investing and its relevance to UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Jeff deeply believes that the migration of investor capital towards more Sustainable Investment options is one of, if not the most effective ways to help realize UN SDGs, and he is committed to helping both investors and other financial professionals navigate the rapidly growing Sustainable, Impact, and ESG Investing landscape.

He is also the author of Beyond Success: Redefining the Meaning of Prosperity, and an Associate Producer of the feature documentary film, Planetary. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Child Health Institute of New Jersey at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical and dedicates much of his free time to raising funds and awareness for the autism community.

All of the 2018 Industry Award finalists will be recognized at a black-tie gala on September 13, 2018 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City where the winners will be announced.

Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC has offices in Edison, NJ,

New York, NY and Hamilton, NJ.

For more information please visit www.GittermanWealth.com

Jeff Gitterman LinkedIn

For further inquiries, please contact Andrew Appel at aappel@GittermanWealth.com or Gary Davis at 848-248-4356.