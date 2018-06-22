Xplore to Announce Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on June 28

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:XPLR), a global leader in rugged computing, announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter and full year, which ended March 31, 2018, on Thursday, June 28, 2018 after the market close. The company will subsequently conduct a conference call and webcast to review its results at 5:00 p.m. ET.



Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to http://dpregister.com/10121565. Callers who pre-register in advance of the call will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator.

Interested parties in the United States can access the live call by dialing 844-854-4410; interested parties outside the United States can access the call by dialing +1-412-858-4610. Callers should dial in at least 5 minutes prior to the call start time.

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Xplore's website at www.xploretech.com. A replay of the conference call will be available until July 5, 2018, by calling 877-344-7529 from the United States or +1-412-317-0088 from outside the United States and entering conference ID number 10121565.

About Xplore Technologies

