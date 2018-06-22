EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 6, 2018 – DB

NEW YORK, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ("Deutsche Bank") (NYSE:DB) between March 20, 2017 and March 30, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/deutsche-bank-aktiengesellschaft?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Deutsche Bank's internal control environment and infrastructure were materially weak and deficient; and (2) as a result, Deutsche Bank's statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 31, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Federal Reserve had designated Deutsche Bank's U.S. business as being in a "trouble condition," citing concerns about "its controls around measuring financial exposure to clients and valuing collateral that backed loans." It was also reported that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") added Deutsche Bank's FDIC-insured subsidiary, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, to a list of "problem banks" which are at-risk. On this news, Deutsche Bank's share price fell $0.49 or over 4% to close at $11.08 on May 31, 2018.

If you suffered a loss in Deutsche Bank you have until August 6, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

