Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Declares Distributions

TORONTO, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:GDV) (TSX:GDV) – Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. is pleased to announce distributions to class A shareholders for record dates in June and July as follows:



Record Date Payment Date Ticker Amount June 29, 2018 July 16, 2018 GDV $0.04828 July 31, 2018 August 15, 2018 GDV $0.10

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. also announces a distribution to preferred shareholders for the record date in June as follows:

Record Date Payment Date Ticker Amount June 29, 2018 July 16, 2018 GDV.PR.A $0.01944

Distributions for both class A and preferred shares for the June 29, 2018 record date have been adjusted to cover the period from the closing of the initial public offering on June 15, 2018 to June 29, 2018.

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp offers a distribution reinvestment plan ("DRIP") which provides Class A shareholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Class A shareholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds, and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

