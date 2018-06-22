SHAREHOLDER ALERT – ACET MFGP PPG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 25, 2018

Class Period: August 25, 2017 to April 18, 2018

The complaint alleges that Aceto made materially false statements or failed to disclose that: the Company failed to implement and enforce proper internal control to identify the misapplication of cash; the Company would incur large non-cash intangible asset impairment charges; the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company's financial results for the fiscal year 2017 could not be relied upon; the Company's fiscal 2018 financial guidance was overstated; and as a result of the foregoing, Aceto's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/aceto-corporation?wire=3.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2018

Class Period: September 1, 2017 and March 19, 2018; pursuant to the August 4 and August 22, 2017 Prospectuses

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement and Prospectus filed for the Company's Initial Public Offering contained materially false and misleading information and/or failed to disclose material information, and that Micro Focus made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information throughout the class period.

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/micro-focus-international-plc?wire=3.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2018

Class Period: April 24, 2017 to May 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that PPG's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 and quarterly financial statements for 2017 contained improper accounting entries and could no longer be relied upon; PPG failed to maintain adequate internal controls; and as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/ppg-industries-inc-2?wire=3.

