JUNE 25 Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ACETO Corporation Investors (ACET)

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) due to undisclosed competitive and pricing pressures, ACETO was unlikely to meet the performance metrics the Company provided to its investors as financial guidance; (ii) accordingly, ACETO's financial guidance was overstated; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, ACETO's financial statements and Defendants' statements about ACETO's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 18, 2018, ACETO issued a press release announcing that its financial guidance should no longer be relied upon, that the Company anticipates recording non-cash intangible asset impairment charges in the range of $230 million to $260 million, and that Edward Borkowski resigned as the Company's CFO.

On this news, ACETO's share price fell $4.74 per share, or 64%, to close at $2.66 per share on April 19, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

