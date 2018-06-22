The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of June 25th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

BENSALEM, Pa., June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the June 25, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Allegiant Travel Company ("Allegiant" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ALGT) securities between June 8, 2015 and April 13, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Allegiant investors have until June 25, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their Allegiant investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action

On April 15, 2018, Allegiant was featured in a 60 Minutes segment regarding safety and maintenance issues with the Company's aircraft. 60 Minutes reported that Allegiant's planes are more likely than those of its competitors to have in-flight mechanical problems, and described multiple safety incidents involving the Company's aircraft.

On this news, Allegiant's share price fell $4.65 per share, or 3%, to close at $146.40 per share on April 16, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Allegiant lacked adequate systems to ensure its aircraft were being properly maintained; (2) consequently, Allegiant was not operating responsibly and ethically, and providing safe working conditions for its employees; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Allegiant during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than June 25, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

