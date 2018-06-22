Infrax (IFXY) Announces Shareholder Update - We are now Block Capital Corp - Company Implements Share Buyback Program

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via OTC PR Wire – Infrax Systems (OTC:IFXY), a global provider of Internet of Things, Blockchain technology consulting and ICO consulting services, announces shareholder update;



After many weeks of deliberations and discussions we have decided, alongside the name change, to recapitalize the company by implementing the following;

Name change from Infrax Systems, Inc to Block Capital Corp effective immediately with the approval of FINRA. We have asked for "BKCP" for ticker name.



1 for 400 reverse split effective immediately with the approval of FINRA.



4 for 1 forward split effective post reverse split with the approval of FINRA.

The decision on the reverse split was based on the following considerations;

Ongoing Sub-Penny manipulation by the market makers and larges retail traders, hedge funds and pumpers.



Lack of legitimacy of companies belonging to the sub-penny equity world.



Lack of funding from legitimate sources for expansion purposes.



Lack of ability to hire quality employees, consultants and executives.



Negative associations of a sub-penny company with our current portfolios such as Prutus, MoMu and ICOHubs.



Limited to non-existence acquisition strategy for a sub-penny company.



Other important factors including OTCQB and OTCQX qualification rules.

We foresee none to limited effect on shareholders equity based on the following;

Company has no debt.



Unavailability of stocks from any sources to dilute or pressure the share value.



Retiring or reduction of insider shares back to non-common structure.



Company has revenue producing subsidiaries.



Company is implementing share buyback as dividend every quarter



Company has exciting new projects including Prutus and MoMu.



Company signing on other ICO projects.

We will inform our shareholders on the progress of the events as they are available.

About Block Capital Corp

Block Capital invests in crypto assets, provides blockchain technology consulting, ICO process consulting services and tokenization of assets.

To request further information about Infrax, please email us at info@infraxinc.com, log onto our website at http://www.infraxinc.com or http://www.blockcapitalcorp.com visit us at our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/blockcapitalcorp or on Twitter @realcryptocorp.



Forward-Looking Statements

