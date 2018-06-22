Axiom Real-Time Metrics Exhibiting at DIA Global Annual Meeting in Boston

TORONTO, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics, premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services, is exhibiting at the DIA Global Annual Meeting from June 24-28, 2018 in Boston.



Andrew Schachter, Founder and CEO, shared, "Axiom has been active in the DIA global community for over 15 years. DIA 2018 is an opportunity to interact with clients, prospective clients and industry peers. We are excited to share what we are working on and to have the opportunity to illustrate the value of our powerful full-service eClinical suite, live and in conversation. The event is also a great forum to hear from the field. Axiom's objective is to solve our clients' problems and support them in achieving their goals - to make timely decisions, successfully deliver studies, and advance their programs."



Founded in 2001 with headquarters in Toronto, Canada, Axiom has operations in North America, Europe and Asia and clients with trials operating globally.

"Catering to a global audience of leading life sciences organizations, our technology solutions offer benefits to our clients that we strongly believe are unmatched in our space. Our distinction of being Truly Unified is one that our clients understand, and is one which aligns with our Mission to do our part in enabling our clients to act at their fastest. For our clients, this means changing lives. We take our role very seriously and are proud of our accomplishments and the impact that we have had," concluded Schachter.

About DIA 2018



DIA's Global Annual Meeting (DIA 2018) gathers stakeholders from across the world to openly share knowledge, generating insights beyond boundaries to advance innovation in healthcare product development and lifecycle management globally.



The DIA 2018 Global Annual Meeting will host more than 6,000 professionals in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device communities from more than 50 countries around the globe and 450+ exhibiting companies. The goal of the DIA 2018 Global Annual Meeting is to provide you and your team with a rare opportunity to build on what you already know in the development of new therapies and accelerate efforts to enhance health and well-being.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Clinical Consulting, DM, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules via single sign-on. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.

