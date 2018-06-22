Matrix Medical Network to Present at 2018 RISE Quality Leadership Summit

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Medical Network (Matrix), a leading population health provider of in-home and mobile health services, will co-present a special session on how physicians are using new strategies to close care gaps at the Third Annual RISE Quality Leadership Summit in Phoenix, Arizona.



Matrix Senior Vice President of Clinical Services Dr. Carmen Hill-Mekoba, DNP, APRN-BC, CCM, COHN will co-present with Medical Director James Metcalf, DO, MBA of OptumCare Network of Utah. The session, "How Physicians Are Using New and Innovative Engagement Strategies to Close Care Gaps" will be held on Monday, June 25 at 1:15 p.m. The presentation is part of the Summit's Medicare Star Ratings Strategic Planning Forum.

Often primary care physicians find themselves at the front lines of efforts to close gaps in care and improve performance on overall quality measures. During the session, Drs. Hill-Mekoba and Metcalf will talk about the new and innovative approaches that support physician efforts that both improve convenience of care for the member, while encouraging them to close gaps in care. These new techniques are designed to raise overall member engagement and impact health outcomes.

"Physicians are increasingly involved in the overall role of quality performance," said Dr. Hill-Mekoba. "Alternative sites like mobile health clinics and targeted interventions help reach more members and address hard-to-close gaps. Additionally, a key to improving overall program performance is a streamlined and integrated member experience. Turn-key programs with multi-channel outreach are crucial when seeking to engage as many members as possible."

Matrix Senior Vice President of Sales Aerste Howells and member of the RISE Association Membership Advisory Board, will serve as co-chair of the Quality Leadership Summit.

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. Using advanced data capture and diagnostic technologies, Matrix providers visit with health plan members to gain a deep understanding about how to best support their care needs. This information is used to enhance their relationships with primary care providers and ensure that health plan services are appropriately aligned, resulting in better overall health outcomes. Matrix is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, and partners with leading health plans and providers across the country. Matrix is backed by Frazier Healthcare and Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) of Stamford, CT. For more information, visit matrixmedicalnetwork.com.

Matrix Medical Network Media Contact

