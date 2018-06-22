Grit Capital launches GritCAMP Immersive Investment Conference in Muskoka July 25-27th 2018

Grit Updates the Market on Recent Corporate Initiatives & Milestones



Grit Capital CEO's Genevieve Roch-Decter & Nicole Marchand on Bloomberg-BNN's Market Call June 2018





TORONTO, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRIT CAPITAL INC. ("Grit Capital" the "Company") a capital markets advisory firm known for its aggressive "out of the box" thinking to capture mindshare announced today the launch of GritCAMP Immersive Investment Conference in Muskoka, ON July 25-27th 2018. A retreat designed to elevate your consciousness and peak your intellect. Keynote speaking at the conference via Skype will be Roger Ver, known as "Bitcoin Jesus", one of the world's first investors in startups such as Bitcoin.com, Blockchain.com, Z.Cash & Kraken.

"Cannabis and crypto are two of the most booming growth sectors in North America. Billions of dollars of capital are being invested into these industries with increasing institutional backing. Grit Capital prides itself on showcasing the right companies to the right people, in immersive settings where "fun" and "informative" intersect, driving strong investor engagement." said Genevieve Roch-Decter, CEO of Grit Capital.

The conference will feature 20 of the most exciting crypto, cannabis, gaming & healthtech companies in North America. Including: Einstein Exchange (private), HyperBlock Technologies Corp. (soon to be public), LiveWell Canada Corp. (LVWL-V), Namaste Technologies (N-V), Akumin Inc. (AKU.U-T), Enthusiast Gaming (soon to be public), High Hampton Holdings (HC-CSE), Fortress Blockchain Corp. (soon to be public), MediPharm Labs (soon to be public), Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHS-CSE), Scythian Biosciences Corp. (SCYB-V) and International Cannabis Corp (ICC-V).

The conference will feature +50 international wealth managers, 1x1 company circuit, immersive games and competitions, unique skill building in personal cyber security, presenting with flair, tricks of the trade tax planning, live pyrotechnics entertainment and much more.

Media star participants will include Todd Shapiro, host of the Todd Shapiro Show on SiriusXM Canada Laughs channel 168 with approximately 1 million weekly listeners and YouTube sensation Michael McCrudden with 2.4M subscribers and over 600 million views. Stockhouse, Grit Capital's new Media Partner will also be at GritCAMP. They have over 1 million unique visitors a month, are Canada's #1 financial portal and one of North America's largest small cap investor communities.

Speakers will include Matthew Nordgren, a top cannabis investor and principle at Arcadian Funds who has managed over $7 billion in transactions and assets, Joey Farrell, CMT #2 ranked technical analyst in Canada by Brendan Wood International Survey (2014) and Dominic Vogel, Chief Strategist at CyberSC, who holds a proven track record within cyber security across a multitude of industries.

To learn more about GritCAMP, the crypto & cannabis markets and investments please watch Grit Capital's co-CEO's Genevieve Roch-Decter & Nicole Marchand featured on Bloomberg-BNN's Market Call Tuesday, June 19th 2018.

Signs new clients: Akumin Inc. (AKU-U.T), Boardwalktech, Inc. (BWLK-V), Enthusiast Gaming (private, soon to be public), ePIC Blockckchain Technologies Inc. (private), HyperBlock Technologies Corp. (private, soon to be public), Khiron Life Sciences (KHRN-V) and LiveWell Canada Corp. (LVWL-V).

Hosted the world's first Securities Token conference, Polycon, in the Bahamas, February 2018. The conference featured over 600 attendees, 40 corporate sponsors and global thought leaders such as Patrick Byrne (CEO of Overstock.com), Anthony Di Iorio (Co-founder of Ethereum, CEO & Founder of Decentral & JAXX), Bill Tai (founding board member of Bitfury, board member of Hut8Mining (HUT-V)) and Halsey Minor (founder of CNET).

Hosted Crypto Cabin & Cannabis Cabin in NYC during Consensus which featured over +12 companies and +200 wealth managers.

Hosted "Banking on Blockchain" Conference circuit across Canada – Toronto, Montreal & Vancouver - which showcased +40 companies to +1500 finance professionals.

Our CEO, Genevieve Roch-Decter, has been approved by the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) as a Dealer Representative for First Republic Capital Corporation, an Exempt Market Dealer.

Advisors to Polymath and Global Blockchain's (BLOC-CSE) Laser Network

Board member of the Institute for Blockchain Innovation (IBI), which has global leaders in banking and technology such as Indiegogo, 500 Startups, Ausum Ventures , Salesforce, Raiffeisen Bank International and BPC Banking Technologies .

, Salesforce, Raiffeisen Bank International and BPC Banking Technologies Hosted the second annual Grand Commission in support of Covenant House which featured the first crypto charity trading day in Canadian history with Einstein Exchange and Vanbex.

Forged partnership with Wantcannabis.ca & Wantcrypto.ca – two new leading apps designed to offer industry leading global news, social media engagement and unconstrained brand marketing in the cannabis and crypto sectors - to the mass consumer marketplace.

ABOUT GRIT CAPITAL

Grit Capital is a capital markets advisory firm based in Toronto, Canada. In a nutshell: We "Tell the Right Story to the Right People" and "Incessantly Chase ROI". We showcase our clients to investors through targeted 1x1 meetings, events, conferences, cross-north America roadshows and on social media. We pride ourselves on "out of the box" thinking to captivate mindshare. The intersection of "fun" and "informative" is where we and our clients thrive. We control our own messaging through our media platform, GritMedia, featuring a weekly newsletter, BlockTalk, that goes out to ~2k curated finance professionals, YouTube channel, and conference series. We currently have over 10k high quality followers such as portfolio managers, retail advisors and accredited investors.

