EncounterCare Solutions Inc. Announces CyberFuels New fuel shipments commence in Quebec, Canada

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EncounterCare Solutions (OTC:ECSL) is pleased to announce that its Canadian distribution partner RLT Fuel Distribution Inc., Ontario, Canada has completed all the necessary licensing and bonding requirements to begin fuel sales in the province of Quebec, Canada. RLT expects to begin fuel distribution of the CyberFuels family of products throughout Quebec immediately. RLT expects to supply fuel to approximately 12 non branded stations in the greater Montreal area as well as one CyberFuels branded station. The CyberFuels branded station is being refitted and branded and the grand opening is expected early July. All locations carrying the CyberFuels family of products will be listed on the CyberFuels Inc. website www.cyberfuelsinc.com. Ronald Mills CEO of CyberFuels stated, "I am very pleased to make this announcement. This has been the culmination of several years of development, testing, permitting and logistics. We expect sales to grow rapidly in the greater Montreal area as well as throughout Canada."



Additionally, Mills stated that the CyberFuels relationship with Hightower Petroleum has allowed the company to expand its product offerings and provides for deliveries to be more efficient. Fuel sales in Florida, Michigan and Ohio are expected to expand significantly in the later part of June with rapid growth throughout the last half of 2018.

About CyberFuels™:

CyberFuels Inc. delivers regular gasoline as well as custom blended synthetic alcohol enhanced fuels to suit almost any engine's need. CyberFuels Inc. also delivers Diesel and Dynamo Super Diesel preblended.

EcoFlex96™ offers high octane alternatives to regular gasoline.

Our gasoline and alcohol blended fuels offer superior performance over similar traditional gasoline blends.

Unlike other fuel options, there is no need to retrofit the vehicle for consumption of our fuel blends.

All of our fuels can be transported, stored and pumped like regular gasoline.

Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster:

Independent lab certified to reduce Diesel Particulate Matter (DPM) by 20% and overall emissions by 21% and has been shown to deliver an average Cetane rating over 52 when added to regular diesel fuel at fill up.

Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster also improves engine performance, power, and increases miles per gallon along with improving cold flow, increasing lubricity and cleaning fuel injectors.

Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster allows consumers to purchase regular 87 octane gasoline and increase the power and performance of that fuel to equal that of superior high test 93 octane gasolines, by adding a bottle of our Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster to their tank at fill up.

Improves octane and increases the miles per gallon (mpg).

Visit www.cyberfuelsinc.com

Safe Harbor:

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intends," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to shareholders, lack of capital changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth, demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, its ability to compete, conflicts of interest related to party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition, and the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

Contact: Bill Robertson

Ph. No. 604 837 3835