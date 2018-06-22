Harte Gold Announces Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold") (TSX:HRT) (FSE:H4O) (OTC:HRTFF) is pleased to announce it held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on June 21, 2018. The Meeting was very well attended with over 75 people in attendance, over 50 people participating online and 63.02% of issued and outstanding common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.



At the Meeting, shareholders elected Stephen G. Roman, Richard Colterjohn, Michael P. Cowie, Richard R. Faucher, Fergus P. Kerr, Derek C. Rance, Michael W. Scherb and Richard H. Sutcliffe to serve as Directors of Harte Gold. The table below sets out the voting results.

Director Votes For

Votes Withheld

Outcome Stephen G. Roman 334,870,551 (99.41%) 1,994,750 (0.59%) Carried Richard Colterjohn 334,975,951 (99.44%) 1,889,350 (0.56%) Carried Michael P. Cowie 335,530,951 (99.60%) 1,334,350 (0.40%) Carried Richard R. Faucher 326,482,933 (96.92%) 10,382,368 (3.08%) Carried Fergus P. Kerr 335,530,851 (99.60%) 1,334,450 (0.40%) Carried Derek C. Rance 335,533,851 (99.60%) 1,331,450 (0.40%) Carried Michael W. Scherb 335,530,851 (99.60%) 1,334,450 (0.40%) Carried Richard H. Sutcliffe 335,513,851 (99.60%) 1,351,450 (0.40%) Carried

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of RSM Canada LLP, Chartered Accountants (formerly Collins Barrow LLP) as auditors of the Company.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Sugar Zone Property where it has recently completed a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample at the Sugar Zone Deposit and mined 30,000 tonnes under its Phase I Commercial Production Permit. The Sugar Zone Property is located 80 kilometres east of the Hemlo Gold Camp. Using a 3 g/t Au cut-off, the Mineral Resource Estimate dated February 15, 2018 contains an Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 2,607,000 tonnes grading 8.52 g/t Au for 714,200 ounces of contained gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 3,590,000 tonnes, grading 6.59 g/t Au for 760,800 ounces of contained gold. Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone, east of Timmins, Ontario, and adjacent to the Holloway Gold Mine.

