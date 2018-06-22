SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Switch, Inc. (SWCH) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline – August 10, 2018

NEW YORK, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising --Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Switch, Inc. ("Switch" or the "Company") (NYSE:SWCH) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Switch Class A common stock pursuant to and/or traceable to Switch's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") commenced on or around October 6, 2017.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Switch's Grand Rapids and Atlanta facilities would never be as profitable as its Las Vegas facility, diminishing the yield on Switch's recent capital expenditures acquiring and building out those facilities will bear; (2) Switch's high capital expenditures to create high redundancy levels at its facilities were not as profitable as they once had been in the past; (3) Switch had already spent an additional more than $64 million on unbudgeted capital expenditures during the third quarter of 2017 that was not disclosed to investors until after the IPO; (4) Switch recognized $9.4 million in revenues during FY17 that it would not provide colocation services for until FY18, meaning its reported FY17 revenue growth and its FY18 revenue prospects were both overstated; (5) eBay, Switch's largest colocation customer, would not be taking possession of colocation space it had reserved at Switch's Tahoe/Reno facility in early 2018; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, at the time of the IPO, Switch's business and financial prospects were not what defendants had led the market to believe they were in the Registration Statement.

