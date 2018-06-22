Innovation expert Todd Trautz joins Maru/Matchbox as Chief Innovation & Solutions Officer

TORONTO, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Matchbox, a sector-focused consumer intelligence firm, is proud to announce Todd Trautz has been appointed Chief Innovation & Solutions Officer.



"I am delighted to announce that Todd is joining the Maru/Matchbox team in such a pivotal role," said Maru Group CEO Ged Parton. "Todd is exceptionally creative and innovative, with deep analytical skills. We're delighted that Todd will bring this skill set to the task of building a unique and compelling set of solutions and offers for our clients."

For the past 17 years Todd has developed relationships and insight products across categories such as media, B2B, CPG, financial services, advertising and marketing. Most recently as a Partner at Hall & Partners he was the lead methodologist for H&P's digital and big data innovation. He also was a Partner for the Modellers advanced analytics division of H&P tasked with developing analytical solutions for clients.

Todd is passionately committed to bring consumer insights to life so that they are clearly understood and acted upon, leading to positive business results. He specializes in making the complex simple.

"Todd's in-depth knowledge of clients' needs will be the fuel that fires the development of solutions that will drive better client outcomes," Parton explained.

"We're excited that Maru Group's cutting-edge globally scalable technology ecosystem, HUB, will serve as the backbone of these solutions," said Shane Wright, Maru Group CTO. "We look forward to what will be an exciting new phase of development," Wright said.

"The world of insights is undergoing rapid change, and Todd is perfectly poised to lead the way in innovation," declared Parton.

About Maru/Matchbox

Maru/Matchbox has been pushing the boundaries of the customer market insights space for over a decade. We are a sector-focused consumer intelligence firm focused entirely on better client outcomes. Our expert teams are deeply invested in key sectors of the economy, delivering insights and analysis backed by superior quality data.

About Maru Group

Maru Group ("Maru" or "The Group") is a technology-enabled market and customer insights company, whose brands are leading the way in the provision of research, insight and advisory services powered by cutting-edge technology and innovation. The Group is quickly emerging as an exciting challenger brand, disrupting the traditional market research and insights industry.

Established in 2016 by industry veteran Ged Parton, Maru uses in-depth knowledge of industry sectors and its state-of-the-art technologies to equip its clients with targeted and relevant insights at speed. These insights enable Maru's clients to adapt their corporate strategy and innovate quickly to stay ahead of the competition.

The Group is developing a portfolio of market-leading companies with growth characteristics, talented management teams and collaborative cultures that prize intellectual generosity.

Maru is backed by Primary Capital Partners LLP, a UK-based provider of private equity finance for high potential and growth companies.

Contact: media@marumatchbox.com