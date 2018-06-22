Clinical Overview of PrabotulinumtoxinA for the Investigational Treatment of Frown Lines to Be Featured During Summer Cosmetic Bootcamp 2018

IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) ("Evolus" or the "Company"), a company dedicated to aesthetic medicine, today announced the presentation of a comprehensive overview of the clinical program for its neuromodulator product candidate, DWP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA), at the Summer Cosmetic Bootcamp taking place June 21-24, 2018 in Aspen, CO.



The oral presentation "Toxin Update -- What We Have Now and What is Coming" will be delivered today during the Neurotoxin University module by Kenneth Beer, M.D., co-founder of the Cosmetic Bootcamp and voluntary Assistant Professor at the University of Miami. Dr. Beer will present top-line results of the Company's three Phase III studies, all of which met their respective primary endpoints. This presentation expands on data presented at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) annual meeting in February 2018.

"My presentation will focus on the current neurotoxin landscape with an extensive look at what new neurotoxins are going to be coming to market in the near future," said Dr. Beer. "If approved, DWP-450 will be the first new toxin on the market in more than five years and presents a unique opportunity for physicians given its aesthetic-only focus."

"We are pleased that the data from this program will be presented at Cosmetic Bootcamp, a meeting committed to training and supporting core aesthetic physicians," said David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evolus.

About PrabotulinumtoxinA

PrabotulinumtoxinA is a 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. The product candidate's Biologics License Application is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). The product candidate's Marketing Authorization Application is currently also under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The FDA application is for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines associated with corrugator and/or procerus muscle activity in adults. The EMA application is for temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe vertical lines between the eyebrows seen at maximum frown (glabellar lines), when the severity has an important psychological impact in adult patients.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a company dedicated to aesthetic medicine focused on providing physicians and their patients with expanded choices in aesthetic treatments and procedures. Evolus' lead candidate DWP-450, also known by the chemical name prabotulinumtoxinA, is a 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex that is being evaluated for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines.



