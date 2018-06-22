The Simply Good Foods Company to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, July 10, 2018

DENVER, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) (NASDAQ:SMPL) ("Simply Good Foods" or the "Company"), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today announced it will report financial results for the fiscal 13 week third quarter ended May 26, 2018 on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, before market open. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details provided at that time. Participating on the call will be Joseph E. Scalzo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Todd Cunfer, Chief Financial Officer.



The conference call is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. Mountain time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 1-877-407-0792 from the U.S. and International callers can dial 201-689-8263.

In addition, the call and accompanying presentation slides will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Tuesday, July 24, 2018, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13680857.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company is the company created by the business combination of Conyers Park Acquisition Corp., with executive founders Jim Kilts and Dave West, long-time business leaders in the consumer products sector, and NCP-ATK Holdings, Inc. Today, our highly-focused product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, SimplyProtein®, Atkins Endulge®, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. Simply Good Foods will look to expand its platform through investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Over time, Simply Good Foods aspires to become a portfolio of brands that bring simple goodness, happiness and positive experiences to consumers and their families.

Investor Contact:

Mark Pogharian

MPogharian@thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com