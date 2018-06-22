MOBI724 Global Solutions Announces 2017 AGM Results

MONTREAL, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc. ("MOBI724" or the "Company") (TSX-V:MOS) (OTCQB:MOBIF), a global Fintech company, offering a fully integrated suite of multiple Payment Card-linked, Digital Marketing and Business Intelligence Solutions is pleased to announce the election of its board of director pursuant to the annual general and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held on June 21, 2018.



The Shareholders re-elected Stephane Boisvert (Chairman), Allan Rosenhek, Jacques Côté, Georges Morin and Simon Dupéré to the board of directors and newly elected Jorge Sierra and Vincent Hogue. The election of Jorge Sierra and Vincent Hogue to the board of directors is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. At the Meeting, the shareholders also approved a resolution re-appointing Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, chartered accountants, as auditors of the Company. The Company Stock option plan was also approved at the Meeting.

The Company also announces the re-appointment of its current senior officer team, consisting of:

Marcel Vienneau Chief Executive Officer Derek Lindsay Chief Financial Officer David Beauchemin Chief Technology Officer

Committees

The Company re-appointed its Audit Committee as well as its Corporate Responsibility and Governance Committee, consisting of Jacques Côté (Chair), Georges Morin and Simon Dupéré.

The Company also appointed the following committees:

HR Committee consisting of Vincent Hogue (Chair), Allan Rosenhek and Simon Dupéré.

Business Development Committee consisting of Jorge Sierra (Chair), Georges Morin and Vincent Hogue.

IT Security, Patents and Innovation Committee consisting of Allan Rosenhek (Chair), George Morin and Jorge Sierra.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

"We enable smart transactions anywhere"

MOBI724, a global Fintech company, offers a fully integrated suite of multiple Payment Card-linked, Digital Marketing and Business Intelligence Solutions, which work with any payment card, on any mobile device and at any Point of Sale; and a mobile EMV compliant payment platform. MOBI724 provides turn-key solutions for card associations, card issuers, banks, retailers, manufacturers, offer providers, to create, manage, deliver and track and measure incentive campaigns worldwide in real time. The company captures value from big data to deliver seamless and personalized user experiences for the benefits of all parties in the ecosystem. MOBI724 headquarters are in Montreal, Canada, and the company presently has operations in North and Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia Pacific.

