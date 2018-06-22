CORRECTION - BlackBerry Reports Fiscal Year 2019 First Quarter Results
- Non-GAAP total software and services revenue of $193 million, up 14% year-over-year; GAAP total software and services revenue of $189 million, up 18% year-over-year
- Total software and services billings grew double-digits from the prior year period
- Recurring software and services revenue of 86%
WATERLOO, Ontario, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a press release published today by BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) (TSX:BB), please note that the date in the second column header of the Consolidated Balance Sheets table should be February 28, 2018 instead of May 31, 2018. The corrected table follows.
|BlackBerry Limited
|Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario
|(United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited)
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|As at
|May 31, 2018
|February 28, 2018
|Assets
|Current
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|520
|$
|816
|Short-term investments
|1,725
|1,443
|Accounts receivable, net
|126
|151
|Other receivables
|63
|71
|Income taxes receivable
|17
|26
|Other current assets
|56
|38
|2,507
|2,545
|Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|35
|39
|Long-term investments
|55
|55
|Other long-term assets
|30
|28
|Deferred income tax assets
|2
|3
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|64
|64
|Goodwill
|566
|569
|Intangible assets, net
|447
|477
|$
|3,706
|$
|3,780
|Liabilities
Current
|Accounts payable
|$
|37
|$
|46
|Accrued liabilities
|162
|205
|Income taxes payable
|19
|18
|Deferred revenue, current
|166
|142
|384
|411
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|111
|53
|Other long-term liabilities
|20
|23
|Long-term debt
|810
|782
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|5
|6
|1,330
|1,275
|Shareholders' equity
|Capital stock and additional paid-in capital
|2,580
|2,560
|Deficit
|(185
|)
|(45)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(19
|)
|(10)
|2,376
|2,505
|$
|3,706
|$
|3,780
Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1-519-888-7465
investor_relations@blackberry.com
Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
(519) 597-7273
mediarelations@blackberry.com