CORRECTION - BlackBerry Reports Fiscal Year 2019 First Quarter Results

Globe Newswire  
June 22, 2018 8:42am   Comments
  • Non-GAAP total software and services revenue of $193 million, up 14% year-over-year; GAAP total software and services revenue of $189 million, up 18% year-over-year

  • Total software and services billings grew double-digits from the prior year period

  • Recurring software and services revenue of 86%

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a press release published today by BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) (TSX:BB), please note that the date in the second column header of the Consolidated Balance Sheets table should be February 28, 2018 instead of May 31, 2018. The corrected table follows.

 
BlackBerry Limited
Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario
(United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited)
 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
  As at
    May 31, 2018     February 28, 2018
Assets          
Current          
Cash and cash equivalents $   520   $   816 
Short-term investments   1,725     1,443 
Accounts receivable, net   126     151 
Other receivables   63     71 
Income taxes receivable   17     26 
Other current assets   56     38 
    2,507     2,545 
Restricted cash and cash equivalents   35     39 
Long-term investments   55     55 
Other long-term assets   30     28 
Deferred income tax assets   2    
Property, plant and equipment, net   64     64 
Goodwill   566     569 
Intangible assets, net   447     477 
  $   3,706   $   3,780 
Liabilities
Current		      
Accounts payable $   37   $   46 
Accrued liabilities   162     205 
Income taxes payable   19     18 
Deferred revenue, current   166     142
    384     411 
Deferred revenue, non-current   111     53 
Other long-term liabilities   20     23 
Long-term debt   810     782 
Deferred income tax liabilities   5    
      1,330       1,275 
Shareholders' equity    
Capital stock and additional paid-in capital   2,580     2,560 
Deficit   (185 )   (45)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (19 )   (10)
    2,376     2,505 
  $ 3,706   $ 3,780 
             

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1-519-888-7465
investor_relations@blackberry.com

Media Contact: 
BlackBerry Media Relations 
(519) 597-7273
mediarelations@blackberry.com

