Syneos Health to Share Strategies Designed to Meet the Needs of Patients, Payers and Regulators at DIA Global Annual Meeting

RALEIGH, N.C, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health™ (NASDAQ:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced an extensive presence at the DIA Global Annual Meeting being held June 24-28 in Boston, Mass. Numerous company thought leaders – including data, real world and late phase, regulatory, feasibility, technology, consulting and branding experts – will provide strategic insights for developing therapies designed to achieve key stakeholder objectives.



"Regulators are now joined by payers, and most importantly engaged patients, in the growing list of stakeholders biopharmaceutical companies must consider to deliver a successful clinical program and product to the market," said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer at Syneos Health. "At DIA, we'll discuss stakeholder-specific strategies and solutions fueled by insights generated through our unique CRO and CCO (Contract Commercial Organization) business model."

Syneos Health thought leaders will share perspectives during 11 educational sessions:

Monday, June 25

Data Integrity Playbook – A Cross-Functional, Risk-Based, Analytics-Driven Approach to Monitor Data Integrity: Gene Vinson, Senior Director, Global Data Technologies, Biometrics (11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

The Evolving Biosimilars Landscape – A Medical Affairs Perspective: Bryan Katz, Vice President, Integrated Solutions (3:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.)

Tuesday, June 26

Oversight in the Era of E6 (R2): Melissa Bomben, Vice President, Strategic Resourcing (8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.)

Global Regulatory Strategies for Biosimilars: Brittany Scott, Creative Director, Addison Whitney, a Syneos Health company (8:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.)

The European Medical Devices Regulation and MDUFA IV – One Year On – Is it Any Clearer?: Angela Stokes, Senior Director, Global Regulatory Consulting (10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.)

Redefining the Site Investigator's Experience: Earl Seltzer, Director, Global Feasibility, Site and Patient Access (4:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 27

Balancing Regulatory, Medical, and Operational Pillars to Get Pediatric Trials Done Globally: Earl Seltzer (10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)

DIA Clinical Pharmacology Community Round Table Discussion – Evolution and Harmonization of First-in-Human Guidelines: Beatrice Setnik, Vice President, Scientific and Clinical Strategy, Early Phase (1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

First-In-Human Studies – An Examination of the Evolving Regulatory and Clinical Practices to Ensure Subject Safety: Beatrice Setnik (2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.)

Design and Statistical Considerations for Real World Evidence to Support Regulatory Decision Making: David Thompson, Senior Vice President, Real World and Late Phase Research (4:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.)

Thursday, June 28

Improving Efficiency and Effectiveness in Data Management of Pediatric, Rare Disease, and Oncology Trials: Vijayalakshmi Angaiyan, Principal Clinical Data Manager (9:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.)

Recognizing Clinical Research Sites

Syneos Health will also host its fifth annual Site Appreciation Reception for clinical site representatives at DIA on Monday, June 25, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The event, recognizes significant site contributions to the drug development process. Hosts Clare Grace, PhD, Vice President, Site and Patient Access, and Tracey Gashi, PhD, Executive Director, Site and Patient Access, will facilitate a discussion surrounding ways to improve future collaboration on behalf of patients.

