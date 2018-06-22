Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Results on July 27, 2018

IRVING, Texas, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. ("Del Frisco's") (NASDAQ:DFRG) will host a conference call on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 7:30 AM Central Time to discuss financial results for its second quarter ended Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

A press release with second quarter 2018 financial results will be issued prior to the conference call that same day. Contained within that press release will be our updated 2018 financial guidance to reflect performance to date, the impact of the Barteca Restaurant Group ("Barteca") acquisition, which is currently expected to close on or about Wednesday, June 27, 2018 (subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions), and a three-year growth outlook for the "new" Del Frisco's.

The second quarter 2018 conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 323-794-2423. A replay will be available afterwards and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 3041445. The replay will be available until August 3, 2018.

The conference call will also be webcast live from our corporate website at www.DFRG.com under the investor relations section. An archive of the webcast will also be available through the corporate website shortly after the conference call has concluded.

About Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc.

Based in Irving, Texas, near Dallas, Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. is a collection of 50 restaurants across 22 states and Washington, D.C., including Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille, and Sullivan's Steakhouse. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse serves up flawless cuisine that's bold and delicious, an extensive award-winning wine list and a level of service that reminds guests that they're the boss. Del Frisco's Grille is modern, inviting, stylish and fun, taking the classic bar and grill to new heights, and drawing inspiration from bold flavors and market-fresh ingredients. Sullivan's Steakhouse is a great neighborhood place for a big night out on the town - with outstanding food, hand-shaken martinis, an award winning wine list, and live entertainment all under one roof.

For further information about our restaurants, to make reservations, or to purchase gift cards, please visit: www.DelFriscos.com, www.DelFriscosGrille.com, and www.SullivansSteakhouse.com. For more information about Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc., please visit www.DFRG.com.

About Barteca Restaurant Group

Barteca creates restaurants where great food and attentive service are fun, stylish and accessible. Barcelona, the largest Spanish restaurant group in the U.S. with 15 locations, serves tapas both simple and elegant, using the best seasonal picks from local markets and unusual specialties from Spain and the Mediterranean. Barcelona also offers an extensive selection of wines from Spain and South America featuring over 40 wines by the glass.

Inspired by a healthy, outdoor lifestyle, bartaco combines fresh, upscale street food with a coastal vibe in a relaxed environment. The cuisine is rooted in tradition and pulls from a broad palate of bold flavors from the Caribbean, Asia and beaches everywhere. The menu features award-winning cocktails made with artisanal spirits and freshly-squeezed juices. bartaco currently has 17 locations across the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We use words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "should", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "predict", "project", "target", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions, to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this communication, including references to assumptions or statements regarding our updated outlook for 2018, the anticipated timing of the closing of our proposed acquisition of Barteca (the "Barteca Acquisition"), the impact of the Barteca Acquisition on our financial results, and our three year annual growth model are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available to us as of the date any such statements are made, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) the ability of the parties to successfully complete the proposed Barteca Acquisition on the current terms and anticipated timing, including as a result of obtaining required regulatory and other approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions to the completion of the proposed Barteca Acquisition; (ii) access to financing for the proposed Barteca Acquisition on a timely basis and on reasonable terms as well as the impact of the combined companies' debt levels on the ability to operate following the proposed Barteca Acquisition; (iii) risks relating to the integration of operations, products and employees into the combined company and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of the proposed Barteca Acquisition will not be realized in whole or in part within expected timeframes, if at all; (iv) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the acquisition agreement relating to the proposed Barteca Acquisition; and (v) the impact of the proposed Barteca Acquisition on each company's business pending consummation of the proposed Barteca Acquisition. Consummation of the proposed Barteca Acquisition is subject to a number of factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that the proposed Barteca Acquisition will be consummated within the time frame specified, or at all. Additional factors relating to our business that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements include (i) our ability to achieve and manage our planned expansion, such as the availability of a sufficient number of suitable new restaurant sites and the availability of qualified employees, (ii) our ability to achieve expected levels of comparable restaurant sales increases, (iii) the performance of new restaurants and their impact on existing restaurant sales, (iv) increases in the cost of food ingredients and other key supplies, (v) the risk of food-borne illnesses and other health concerns about our food, (vi) the potential for increased labor costs or difficulty retaining qualified employees, including as a result of immigration enforcement activities, (vii) risks relating to our expansion into new markets, (viii) the impact of federal, state or local government regulations relating to our employees and the sale of food or alcoholic beverages, (ix) our ability to effectuate our planned divestiture of Sullivan's Steakhouse on our intended timeline, uncertainty regarding the terms of any such divestiture and our ability to generate a return on such divestiture consistent with our strategy and (x) the risks set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253

investorrelations@dfrg.com



Media Relations Contact:

Alecia Pulman

203-682-8200

DFRGPR@icrinc.com