BlackBerry Reports Fiscal Year 2019 First Quarter Results

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) (TSX:BB), an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing IoT endpoints, today reported financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2018 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

Total company non-GAAP revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $217 million with GAAP revenue of $213 million. Total non-GAAP software and services revenue of $193 million, up 14% year- over-year. Total GAAP software and services revenue was $189 million, up 18% year-over-year. Approximately 86% of first quarter software and services revenue (excluding IP licensing and professional services) was recurring, up from approximately 70% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. Gross margin of 76% (both non-GAAP and GAAP).



Non-GAAP operating income was $12 million, and positive for the ninth consecutive quarter. GAAP operating loss was $65 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.03 (basic and diluted). GAAP net loss for the quarter was $0.11 per share (basic and diluted). GAAP net loss includes a charge of $28 million related to the fair value adjustment on the debentures, $22 million in acquired intangibles amortization expense, $18 million in stock compensation expense, $4 million in restructuring charges, and other amounts as summarized in a table below.



Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments were approximately $2.3 billion as of May 31, 2018. Free cash flow, before considering the impact of restructuring and legal proceedings, was positive $3 million. Cash used in operations was $7 million and capital expenditures were $5 million. Excluding $605 million in the face value of the company's debt, the net cash balance at the end of the quarter was approximately $1.7 billion.

"We are off to a solid start in fiscal 2019, with 14% year-over-year growth in total software and services revenue driven by strong double-digit billings and an increase in recurring revenue" said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry. "I am pleased that BlackBerry QNX software is now embedded in over 120 million automobiles worldwide, doubling the install base in the last three years. We are very excited about the opportunities ahead of us in automobiles and in other EoT verticals."

Outlook

BlackBerry's outlook for fiscal 2019 is as follows:

Total company software and services billings growth is expected to be double-digits

Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be positive

Free cash flow is expected to be positive for the full year, before considering the impact of restructuring and legal proceedings

Total software and services revenue growth of between 8% to 10% year-over-year

Reconciliation of GAAP revenue, gross margin, gross margin percentage, loss before income taxes, net loss and basic loss per share to Non-GAAP revenue, gross margin, gross margin percentage, income before income taxes, net income and basic earnings per share for the three months ended May 31, 2018:

Q1 Fiscal 2019 Non-GAAP Adjustments For the Three Months Ended May 31,2018

(in millions, except for per share amounts) Income statement

location Revenue Gross

margin

(before taxes) Gross margin

% (before

taxes) Income (loss)

before

income taxes Net income

(loss) Basic earnings

(loss) per

share As reported $ 213 $ 161 75.6% (59) $ (60) $ (0.11) Debentures fair value adjustment (2) Debentures fair value adjustment — — —% 28 28 Resource Alignment Program charges (3) Research and development — — —% 2 2 Resource Alignment Program charges (3) Selling, marketing and administration — — —% 2 2 Software deferred revenue acquired (4) Revenue 4 4 0.4% 4 4 Stock compensation expense (5) Cost of sales — 1 0.5% 1 1 Stock compensation expense (5) Research and development — — —% 3 3 Stock compensation expense (5) Selling, marketing and administration — — —% 14 14 Acquired intangibles amortization (6) Amortization — — —% 22 22 Business acquisition and integration costs (7) Selling, marketing and administration — — —% 1 1 Adjusted $ 217 $ 166 76.5% $ 18 $ 17 $ 0.03

Note: Non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross margin percentage, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income per share do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and thus are not comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other issuers. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures enables the Company and its shareholders to better assess the Company's operating results relative to its operating results in prior periods and improves the comparability of the information presented. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures in the context of the Company's GAAP results.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of $161 million or 75.6% of revenue. Excluding the impact of stock compensation expense included in cost of sales and software deferred revenue acquired included in revenue, the non-GAAP gross margin was $166 million, or 76.5% of revenue. During the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company recorded the Q1 Fiscal 2019 Debentures Fair Value Adjustment of $28 million. This adjustment was presented on a separate line in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. During the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company incurred charges related to the Resource Alignment Program of approximately $4 million, of which $2 million was included in research and development and $2 million was included in selling, marketing and administration expense. During the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company recorded software deferred revenue acquired but not recognized due to business combination accounting rules of $4 million, which was included in enterprise software and services revenue. During the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company recorded stock compensation expense of $18 million, of which $1 million was included in cost of sales, $3 million was included in research and development, and $14 million was included in selling, marketing and administration expenses. During the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company recorded amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations of $22 million, which was included in amortization expense. During the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company recorded business acquisition and integration costs incurred through business combinations of $1 million, which were included in selling, marketing and administration expenses.

Supplementary Geographic Revenue Breakdown

BlackBerry Limited (United States dollars, in millions) Revenue by Region For the Quarters Ended May 31, 2018 February 28, 2018 November 30, 2017 August 31, 2017 May 31, 2017 North America $ 139 65.3 % $ 147 63.1 % $ 133 58.9 % $ 133 55.9 % $ 127 54.0 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 52 24.4 % 63 27.0 % 69 30.5 % 76 31.9 % 70 29.8 % Other regions 22 10.3 % 23 9.9 % 24 10.6 % 29 12.2 % 38 16.2 % Total $ 213 100.0 % $ 233 100.0 % $ 226 100.0 % $ 238 100.0 % $ 235 100.0 %

Supplementary Revenue by Product and Service Type Breakdown

BlackBerry Limited (United States dollars, in millions) Revenue by Product and Service Type US GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended May 31, 2018 May 31, 2017 May 31, 2018 May 31, 2017 May 31, 2018 May 31, 2017 Enterprise software and services $ 79 $ 92 $ 4 $ 9 $ 83 $ 101 BlackBerry Technology Solutions 47 36 — — 47 36 Licensing, IP and other 63 32 — — 63 32 Handheld devices 8 37 — — 8 37 SAF 16 38 — — 16 38 Total $ 213 $ 235 $ 4 $ 9 $ 217 $ 244

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and live webcast will be held today beginning at 8 a.m. ET, which can be accessed by dialing 1- 866-496-6675 or by logging on at http://ca.blackberry.com/company/investors/events.html. A replay of the conference call will also be available at approximately 11 a.m. ET by dialing 1-888-203-1112 and entering Conference ID #8263166 and at the link above.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry is an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing IoT endpoints. The company does this with BlackBerry Secure, an end-to-end Enterprise of Things platform, comprised of its enterprise communication and collaboration software and safety-certified embedded solutions.

Based in Waterloo, Ontario, BlackBerry was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbol "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. For more information visit BlackBerry.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding: the Company's plans, strategies and objectives, including the anticipated benefits of its strategic initiatives and its intentions to grow revenue and increase and enhance its product and service offerings; and the Company's expectations regarding its free cash flow, intellectual property revenue, recurring revenue, total software and services revenue, total software and services billings growth, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP earnings per share for fiscal 2019.

The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "could", "intend", "believe", "target", "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by BlackBerry in light of its experience, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that BlackBerry believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause BlackBerry's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the following risks: BlackBerry's ability to enhance, develop, introduce or monetize products and services for the enterprise market in a timely manner with competitive pricing, features and performance; BlackBerry's ability to maintain or expand its customer base for its software and services offerings to grow revenue or achieve sustained profitability; the intense competition faced by BlackBerry; the occurrence or perception of a breach of BlackBerry's network or product security measures or an inappropriate disclosure of confidential or personal information; risks related to BlackBerry's continuing ability to attract new personnel, retain existing key personnel and manage its staffing effectively; BlackBerry's dependence on its relationships with resellers and distributors; the risk that network disruptions or other business interruptions could have a material adverse effect on BlackBerry's business and harm its reputation; risks related to acquisitions, divestitures, investments and other business initiatives, which may negatively affect BlackBerry's results of operations; risks related to BlackBerry's products and services being dependent upon interoperability with rapidly changing systems provided by third parties; BlackBerry's ability to generate revenue and profitability through the licensing of security software and services or the BlackBerry brand to device manufacturers; the risk that failure to protect BlackBerry's intellectual property could harm its ability to compete effectively and BlackBerry may not earn the revenues it expects from intellectual property rights; the risk that BlackBerry could be found to have infringed on the intellectual property rights of others; the risk that litigation against BlackBerry may result in adverse outcomes; risks related to the use and management of user data and personal information, which could give rise to liabilities as a result of legal, customer and other third-party requirements; BlackBerry's ability to obtain rights to use third-party software; the substantial asset risk faced by BlackBerry, including the potential for charges related to its long-lived assets and goodwill; risks related to BlackBerry's indebtedness, which could adversely affect its operating flexibility and financial condition; risks related to government regulations applicable to BlackBerry's products and services, including products containing encryption capabilities, which could negatively impact BlackBerry's business; risks related to foreign operations, including fluctuations in foreign currencies; risks associated with any errors in BlackBerry's products and services, which can be difficult to remedy and could have a material adverse effect on BlackBerry's business; risks related to the failure of BlackBerry's suppliers, subcontractors, third-party distributors and representatives to use acceptable ethical business practices or comply with applicable laws; BlackBerry's reliance on third parties to manufacture and repair its hardware products; risks related to fostering an ecosystem of third-party application developers; risks related to regulations regarding health and safety, hazardous materials usage and conflict minerals, and to product certification risks; risks related to tax provision changes, the adoption of new tax legislation, or exposure to additional tax liabilities; risks related to the fluctuation of BlackBerry's quarterly revenue and operating results; the volatility of the market price of BlackBerry's common shares; and risks related to adverse economic and geopolitical conditions. These risk factors and others relating to BlackBerry are discussed in greater detail in BlackBerry's Annual Information Form, which is included in its Annual Report on Form 40-F and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of BlackBerry's MD&A (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). All of these factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BlackBerry's forward-looking statements. Any statements that are forward-looking statements are intended to enable BlackBerry's shareholders to view the anticipated performance and prospects of BlackBerry from management's perspective at the time such statements are made, and they are subject to the risks that are inherent in all forward-looking statements, as described above, as well as difficulties in forecasting BlackBerry's financial results and performance for future periods, particularly over longer periods, given the ongoing transition in BlackBerry's business strategy and the rapid technological changes, evolving industry standards, intense competition and short product life cycles that characterize the industries in which BlackBerry operates. BlackBerry has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

BlackBerry Limited Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario (United States dollars, in millions except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended May 31, 2018

February 28, 2018

May 31, 2017 Revenue $ 213 $ 233 $ 235 Cost of sales 52 56 85 Gross margin 161 177 150 Gross margin % 75.6% 76.0% 63.8% Operating expenses Research and development 61 58 61 Selling, marketing and administration 100 133 110 Amortization 37 37 40 Debentures fair value adjustment 28 (34) 218 Qualcomm arbitration award — — (815) 226 194 (386) Operating income (loss) (65) (17) 536 Investment income, net 6 3 136 Income (loss) before income taxes (59) (14) 672 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 1 (4) 1 Net income (loss) $ (60) $ (10) $ 671 Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.11) $ (0.02) $ 1.26 Diluted $ (0.11) $ (0.06) $ 1.23 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (000's) Basic 536,964 536,594 531,096 Diluted 536,964 597,094 544,077 Total common shares outstanding (000's) 537,112 536,734 531,476





BlackBerry Limited Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario (United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited) Consolidated Balance Sheets As at May 31, 2018 May 31, 2018 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 520 $ 816 Short-term investments 1,725 1,443 Accounts receivable, net 126 151 Other receivables 63 71 Income taxes receivable 17 26 Other current assets 56 38 2,507 2,545 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 35 39 Long-term investments 55 55 Other long-term assets 30 28 Deferred income tax assets 2 3 Property, plant and equipment, net 64 64 Goodwill 566 569 Intangible assets, net 447 477 $ 3,706 $ 3,780 Liabilities

Current Accounts payable $ 37 $ 46 Accrued liabilities 162 205 Income taxes payable 19 18 Deferred revenue, current 166 142 384 411 Deferred revenue, non-current 111 53 Other long-term liabilities 20 23 Long-term debt 810 782 Deferred income tax liabilities 5 6 1,330 1,275 Shareholders' equity Capital stock and additional paid-in capital 2,580 2,560 Deficit (185 ) (45) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19 ) (10) 2,376 2,505 $ 3,706 $ 3,780



