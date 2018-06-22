Mash named as one of the Fintech 50

At an event held on Wednesday June 20th at the Silicon Valley Bank in London, UK, Mash was selected from over 1800 companies to the FinTech50 2018 list, joining FinTech giants like N26, Monzo, Raisin and Revolut on the list of Europe's hottest FinTech companies.

James Hickson, Group CEO of Mash commented, "This has been a transformational year for Mash and our momentum continues. The FinTech50 is the Oscars of our industry and as such, the competition for a place was incredibly high - only 14 new companies made it to the list with Mash being selected from over 1800 nominations. To be recognized as one of Europe's leading Fintech companies is an incredible honor and a reflection of our dedicated team and our go forward ambition to be a major player in Europe. We extend an enormous thank you to the award committee for their support and our team for their incredible efforts"

Tommi Lindfors, Chairman and founder of Mash Group, was pleased with the recognition: "The Fintech50 list recognizes only the very best of the best companies – it is a humbling experience to be chosen as one of them. For our investors and partners, this major industry recognition reaffirms our strategic direction, the hard work and dedication of our team and our ability to compete with major players in Europe."

Hickson concluded, "This award will further underscore our commitment to deliver unparalleled financial solutions across our lending, card and payments business lines, growing our pay-later reach with our partner Verifone to hundreds of thousands of merchants across Europe and expanding our services across Europe."

About Mash

Mash has been at the forefront of FinTech innovation since 2007. We leverage our advanced proprietary algorithms, machine learning capabilities, and automated platform to deliver superior finance and payments solutions to thousands of customers every day. We work hard for a future powered by technology, making every transaction seamless, flexible and worry-free. Today, Mash is one of the Fintech50 leading FinTech companies.

