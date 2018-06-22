OurPet's Company Launches Nostalgic Tootsie Candy Brands Plush Dog Toys At SuperZoo June 26-28, 2018 – Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV

FAIRPORT HARBOR, OHIO, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OurPet's Company (OTCQX:OPCO) (www.ourpets.com), a leading pet supply company believes an active dog is a healthy dog and continues the goal of helping your dog stay healthy and active. Their new candy-like plush dog toys are made from durable materials for long lasting play including a thick outer polyester material, rope and hidden squeaker. The 8 dog toys depict childhood favorite candies including Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Dots, Junior Mints and more and have hours of squeaky fun for also indulging memories for your sweet tooth without any calories for you or your pet.

OurPet's Company launches Tootsie candy brands plush dog toys at SuperZoo, booth #3743.



The plush toys are amazingly accurate in their packaging, colors and design to look just like our favorite iconic candies. The line of toys includes the following:

Blow Pop Plush Dog Toy



Tootsie Pop Plush Dog Toy

Tootsie Roll Dog Toy

Dubble Bubble Plush Dog Toy

Sugar Daddy Plush Dog Toy

Dots Plush Dog Toy

Junior Mints Plush Dog Toy

Razzles Plush Dog Toy

As a distributor for the entire line of Tootsie candy plush dog toys, OurPet's Company will be featuring this fun concept at their booth #3743 at SuperZoo 2018 that takes place in Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV, June 26-28, 2018





"We have gotten tremendous reception from everyone who sees and touches the plush toys that look like the actual candy products we know and love," said Dr. Steve Tsengas, president and CEO, OurPet's Company. "The very life-like candy designs bring back happy memories while your pet enjoys positive stimulation with a toy that can provide hours of fun even with rugged play."

Attendees of the SuperZoo 2018 are invited to visit booth #3743 to see the new GRRRASSIC™ toys up close and to view new electronic cat toys, feeding solutions and waste management solutions from the OurPet's Company. OurPet's spokespeople will also be available to answer any questions.

For more information on the OurPet's Company, visit www.ourpets.com.

About OurPet's Company:

OurPet's Company designs, produces and markets a broad line of innovative, high-quality accessory and consumable pet products in the U.S. and overseas. Investors and customers may visit www.ourpets.com for more information about the company and its products. OurPet's websites include www.petzonebrand.com and www.ourpets.com.

Nancy M. Valent NMV Strategies 216-513-8740 nancy@NMVstrategies.com Chris Donovan Alpha IR Group (312) 445-2870 OPCO@alpha-ir.com