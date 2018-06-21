electroCore, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. ("electroCore") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,200,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by electroCore. In addition, electroCore has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 780,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.



electroCore's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 22, 2018 under the symbol ECOR. The offering is expected to close on or about June 26, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Evercore ISI, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and JMP Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG LLC is acting as lead manager.

A registration statement related to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and was declared effective on June 21, 2018. Copies of the registration statement may be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Evercore ISI, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by phone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by phone at (212) 829-7122, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com; or JMP Securities LLC, 600 Montgomery Street, 11th Floor, San Francisco, California 94111, or by phone at (415) 835-8985, or by email at syndicate@jmpsecurities.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



About electroCore

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology and rheumatology. The company's initial targets are the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

Contacts

Investors:

Greg Chodaczek or Lynn Lewis

Gilmartin Group

investors@electrocorellc.com

(610) 368-6505

or

Media:

Alexandra Canale

GCI Health

(617) 921-9353

alexandra.canale@gcihealth.com