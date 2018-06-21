Oregon Supreme Court Denies Review of Sweetcakes by Melissa Case

SALEM, Ore., June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Oregon Supreme Court denied review in the case of Aaron and Melissa Klein, owners of Sweetcakes by Melissa. The following statement in response to the court's decision may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President and CEO for First Liberty Institute:



No one in America should be forced by the government to choose between their faith and their livelihood. But that's exactly what happened to our clients, bakers Aaron and Melissa Klein. We look forward to making our case to the Supreme Court of the United States.

First Liberty Institute, a national religious freedom law firm, represents the Kleins in their appeal along with C. Boyden Gray who served as White House Counsel to President George H. W. Bush.

For more information on the Klein's' case, FirstLiberty.org/kleins

