UPCOMING DEADLINES: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PPG and PRTA

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2018

Class Period: April 24, 2017 - May 10, 2018

Allegations: PPG's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 and quarterly financial statements for 2017 contained improper accounting entries and could not be relied upon; PPG failed to maintain adequate internal controls; and as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Prothena Corporation (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2018

Class Period: October 15, 2015 - April 20, 2018

Allegations: Prothena made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: relevant trial data showed that Prothena's antibody NEOD001, designed to treat amyloid light chain amyloidosis ("AL amyloidosis"), was not an effective treatment; the Company made misleading comparisons of NEOD001's "best response" rates against certain prior studies; and the Company touted Prothena's ongoing Phase 1/2 study of NEOD001 as providing a strong basis for late-stage Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies of NEOD001, even though the full Phase 1/2 study data demonstrated that NEOD001 was not an effective treatment.

