CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. To Host Company Update Call June 25th

OXNARD, Calif., June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTI) ("CDTi" or "the Company"), a leader in advanced catalyst materials technology, announced it will host a Company Update Call on June 25, 2018. Details below.

What: CDTi Company Update Call

When: Monday, June 25, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Live Dial-in Information: +1 (877) 303-9240 and international participants should dial +1 (760) 666-3571. The conference code is 4178716.

Webcast Information: The conference call will be webcast live on the CDTi website at www.cdti.com under the "Investor Relations" section. To listen to the live webcast, participants should visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the conference to download any required streaming media software.

Company Update Presentation Information: A presentation accompanying the Company Update Call will be available at www.cdti.com under the "Investor Relations" section.

Replay Information: An archived recording of the conference call will be available on the CDTi website for 30 days. You may also access a telephone replay for two business days following the conclusion of the call by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 if dialing in internationally. The passcode is 4178716.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTI) develops advanced materials technology for the emissions control and other catalysis markets. CDTi's proprietary technologies provide high-value sustainable solutions to reduce hazardous emissions from on- and off-road combustion engine systems at significantly lower cost. With a continuing focus on innovation-driven commercialization and global expansion, CDTi's breakthrough Powder-to-Coat (P2C™) approach delivers those technologies to customers in a ready to use powder form. Key technology platforms include Base Metal Activated Rhodium Support (BMARS™), Synergized PGM (SPGM™), Zero PGM (ZPGM™) and Spinel™. For more information, please visit www.cdti.com.

