Nasdaq Announces the Board of Directors of its U.S. Exchanges

NEW YORK, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), today announced the election of all nominated directors to the boards of the U.S. exchanges operated by the company, which include The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC; Nasdaq PHLX, LLC; Nasdaq BX, Inc.; Nasdaq ISE, LLC; Nasdaq MRX, LLC; and Nasdaq GEMX, LLC:

Virgis W. Colbert, Senior Advisor, MillerCoors LLC

Michael J. Curran, Retired Chairman and CEO, Boston Stock Exchange

David J. Frear, Senior EVP and CFO, SiriusXM Holdings Inc.

Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO and Executive Director, TMX Group Limited

Elizabeth G. Martin, Managing Director, Goldman Sachs & Co.

Joseph Mecane, Head of Execution Services, Citadel Securities

Andrew J. Schultz, Head of Strategic Options, Susquehanna International Group, LLP

Tyler G. Sorba, Executive Director, Morgan Stanley

Wendy S. White, SVP and General Counsel, University of Pennsylvania

Thomas A. Wittman, EVP, Head of Global Trading and Market Services, Nasdaq and CEO, Nasdaq Stock Exchange

"We are very fortunate to have our U.S. exchange board represented by an experienced group of capital markets and business professionals," said Thomas A. Wittman, EVP, Head of Global Trading and Market Services, Nasdaq and CEO, Nasdaq Stock Exchange. "We remain focused on our commitment to deliver solutions that help brokers and traders plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence across multiple asset classes."

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.

