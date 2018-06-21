UPCOMING DEADLINES: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ALGT, ACET, MIC and INWK

NEW YORK, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 25, 2018

Class Period: June 8, 2015 - April 13, 2018

Allegations: Allegiant made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: Allegiant lacked adequate systems to ensure its aircraft were being properly maintained; consequently, Allegiant was not operating responsibly and ethically, and providing safe working conditions for its employees; and as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/allegiant-travel-company?wire=3.

Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 25, 2018

Class Period: August 25, 2017 - April 18, 2018

Allegations: Aceto made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: the Company failed to implement and enforce proper internal control to identify the misapplication of cash; the Company would incur large non-cash intangible asset impairment charges; the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company's financial results for the fiscal year 2017 could not be relied upon; the Company's fiscal 2018 financial guidance was overstated; and as a result of the foregoing, Aceto's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/aceto-corporation?wire=3.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 25, 2018

Class Period: February 22, 2016 - February 21, 2018

Allegations: Macquarie Infrastructure made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the shifting commodity demands and material risks facing its International-Matex Tank Terminals ("IMTT") business segment.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/macquarie-infrastructure-corporation?wire=3.

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 9, 2018

Class Period: August 11, 2015 - May 7, 2018

Allegations: InnerWorkings' financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2015, 2016, and 2017, as well as all interim periods, contained errors that required restating; and as a result, InnerWorkings' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/innerworkings-inc-2?wire=3.

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com