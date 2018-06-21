Sourcely, a Leader in Aftermarket Mobile Device Parts and Services, Appoints Roy Vallee as Non-Executive Chairman of Board of Directors

PHOENIX, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sourcely Holdings, Inc. ("Sourcely"), a leader in aftermarket mobile device parts and services, today announced the addition of distribution industry veteran Roy Vallee to its Board of Directors, assuming the role of its non-executive chairman.



Vallee is the retired Chairman and CEO of Avnet, Inc., a global electronics distribution and value-added technology leader that grew from $6.4 billion in revenue in 1999, the year Vallee became CEO, to more than $26 billion by the time he retired in 2012.

During Vallee's tenure, Avnet rose as high as the 117th position in the Fortune 500 list of the largest companies in the U.S., while also earning the magazine's award as the "most admired wholesale distributor" for five consecutive years.

Vallee recently served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. He is currently the Chairman of Teradyne, Inc., and Lead Independent director of Synopsys, Inc, as well as a director and investor in five private early-stage companies.

"Roy Vallee has a decades-long track record of successfully growing, financing, and scaling electronic component and value-added services businesses like ours," said Nima Nojoumi, Sourcely's co-founder and CEO. "We are incredibly pleased and grateful for his leadership and experience, and the insights he's sharing across our organization are invaluable as we seek to rapidly and sustainably expand our role as a highly trusted value-added solutions provider to the secondary mobile device industry."

"Sourcely is a well-managed company focused on the rapidly growing mobile device aftermarket, and I am excited about the opportunity to work alongside Nima as non-executive chairman," said Roy Vallee. "There are many parallels between this business and the electronics distribution industry that I worked in for over 40 years, so I am optimistic that I can accelerate Sourcely's success."

About Sourcely

Founded in 2015 in Phoenix, Ariz., Sourcely Holdings, Inc., is a leading value-added solutions provider to the secondary mobile device industry. We actively control the supply chain to consistently deliver the right parts with the right quality to meet the exacting needs of our clients and their customers. Sourcely also provides unique services to build our customers' business, including industry education, marketing support and access to a community of similar repair businesses across the country, all backed by a strong leadership and execution team committed to delighting our customers and elevating the mobile repair industry. www.sourcely.com

