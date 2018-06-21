David Moran Joins Xact Data Discovery as Chief Operating Officer

MISSION, Kan., June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xact Data Discovery (XDD), a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations, announces David Moran has joined the company as its Chief Operating Officer. The new position was added to XDD's executive leadership team as part of the company's continued strategy for aggressive growth.



In his new role, David will focus his time optimizing XDD's operational processes to maximize service output across multiple functional teams including; forensics, project management, project engineering, managed review and staff functions. David will also play an integral role on XDD's merger and acquisition team as the company continues to expand its national footprint.

Prior to joining XDD, for 18 years David performed several executive leadership roles at Carlson Wagonlit Travel, an 18,000 person worldwide leader in travel services, including running several of the company's businesses ranging in size from $20-S100M in revenue. Earlier in his career, David honed his leadership skills across multiple business functions at Pillsbury and Northwest Airlines, gaining a solid reputation as a skilled cross-departmental executive.

"David brings a wealth of talent, experience and savvy to the XDD table," states Bob Polus, XDD President and CEO. "Having served as an XDD board member for seven years, David possesses an inherent understanding of XDD's current operational, financial and business performance. Coupled with his extensive experience driving positive returns at small and large cap companies, David's personality, approach and drive blend seamlessly with the genuine, open culture we've built at XDD, making him a natural fit for the new COO role."

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, David will execute his new role from XDD's Minneapolis, MN office.

About Xact Data Discovery

Xact Data Discovery is a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations. XDD helps clients optimize their eDiscovery matters by orchestrating pristine communication between people, processes, technology and data.

XDD services include forensics, eDiscovery processing, Relativity hosting and managed review. XDD has 16 offices throughout the United States and two locations in India. XDD offers exceptional customer service with a commitment to responsive, transparent and timely communication to ensure clients remain informed throughout the entire discovery life cycle.

