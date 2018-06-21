Tabula Rasa HealthCare Hosts Strategic Advisory Board Annual Meeting

MOORESTOWN, N.J., June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare's (TRHC) (NASDAQ:TRHC) Strategic Advisory Board (SAB) held its third annual meeting June 6 -7 in Philadelphia, PA. The SAB is composed of healthcare influencers and innovators with substantial knowledge of and experience in healthcare, international business, consumer engagement and marketing. The SAB meets annually to collaborate with the Company's leadership to identify market opportunities and establish pathways to support readiness and success for current and future ventures.



TRHC Chairman, CEO, and Founder Calvin Knowlton, PhD, was pleased with the exchange of ideas. "I'm eager to test and implement many of these strategies," he said. "They focus on improving healthcare stakeholder value; understanding the consumer as an influencer, buyer, and communicator; and further elevating the role of the pharmacist with tools and technology."

The two-day program was moderated by SAB member and CEO of Health Intelligence Partners, Jan Berger, MD, MJ. Speakers included several Board members:

Kathy O'Brien, MBA, VP, Marketing, Unilever

Brian Isetts, PhD, Professor, University of Minnesota

Lawrence Lesko, PhD, Professor, University of Florida

Margaret Johnson, RPh, Healthcare Consultant and Former Chief Pharmacy Officer (retired), Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

Munish Khaneja, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer, Altruista Health.

Topics included "Marketing in a Connected World," "The Evolving Role of the Pharmacist," and "The Role of Pharmacy in Value-Based Care." The meeting also included work sessions to explore trends in technologies as they relate to TRHC's businesses.

Focusing on understanding the consumer, Ms. O'Brien discussed the drastic change in the consumer journey and spoke of the "holistic sum of consumer experiences" with a brand over time. "It's important to think of a consumer in totality," she said. Ms. O'Brien also highlighted the importance of not just engaging consumers, but providing them with a memorable experience to share. "People like to hear about things from their family and friends."

