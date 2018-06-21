Introducing the Roki Sensor Node from ROHM Group

Kyoto, Japan and Ithaca, New York, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM and Kionix are pleased to introduce the RoKi Sensor Node, a key component in the new RoKi IoT Platform. The sensor node utilizes Nordic Semiconductor's nRF52840 Bluetooth® 5/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) advanced multiprotocol System-on-Chip (SoC), offering better throughput and longer range compared to the Bluetooth 4.2. It also has better coexistence with other wireless devices, and an increased broadcast capacity improving beacon functionality.



Nordic's nRF52840 Bluetooth 5/Bluetooth LE SoC is Nordic's most advanced ultra low power wireless solution. The SoC supports complex Bluetooth LE and other low-power wireless applications that were previously not possible with a single-chip solution. The SoC combines a 64MHz, 32-bit Arm® Cortex® M4F processor with a 2.4GHz multiprotocol radio with 1MB Flash memory and 256kB RAM. The chip supports all the features of Bluetooth 5 including 4x the range or 2x the raw data bandwidth (2Mbps) compared with Bluetooth 4.2.



The sensor node integrates multiple sensors from Kionix and ROHM. These sensors enable the measurement of 3D-acceleration, 3D-magnetism, 3D-rotation, atmospheric pressure, and temperature by default sensors. Expansion connectors enable the addition of more sensors such as an optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, RGB color sensor, magnetic hall effect sensor, etc. This makes it an excellent choice for prototyping and developing Consumer IoT (Internet of Things) applications ranging from wearables, health and wellness, games and toys, and smart home devices to Industrial IoT applications such as smart city sensor networks, asset management and logistics monitoring, factory automation, etc.



A key feature of RoKi Sensor Node is its focus on power, both in terms of flexibility and low power consumption. It can be powered by a rechargeable Li-Polymer battery, replaceable coin cell batteries, or via Micro USB. The automated power consumption system of the Bluetooth 5 SoC, and the configurable power management modes of the sensors, make the RoKi Sensor Node a long-running, low power consuming system with a small footprint. The active time is about 8 hours of typical usage, and an estimated standby time of 200 hours.



The RoKi Sensor Node comes in a compact (42x67x22mm) housing and has a programmable RGY LED, expansion capability with extended I/O connectors, and 64Mb of flash memory.



The sensor node comes with a mounting accessory so one can attach it to surfaces with screws or connect a watch band for wearing it on one's wrist.



Software packages supporting the RoKi Sensor Node include a Windows® GUI with visualization and datalogging capability, a Python-based Command Line Interface (CLI), and an Android Data Logger App. The sensor node can be used with the Arm® Mbed design tool, as well as Nordic Semiconductor's nRF5 SDK, that enables secure over-the-air device firmware updates (OTA-DFU).



Sensors included in the standard sensor node



The sensor node integrates multiple sensors from Kionix and ROHM, and utilizes Nordic Semiconductor's nRF52840 Bluetooth® 5/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE).









3-axis accelerometer

Combination 3-axis accelerometer + 3-axis magnetometer

Combination 3-axis accelerometer + 3-axis gyroscope

3-axis magnetometer

Barometer

Sensors available with expansion connectors



Optical heart rate sensor

Ambient light sensor

RGB color sensor

Magnetic hall effect sensor

etc

Features



Bluetooth® 5 with an integrated crystal antenna and a connector for an external antenna

Multiple sensors for measuring 3D-acceleration, 3D-magnetism, 3D-rotation, atmospheric pressure, and temperature

Low power consumption and long battery life

Two expansion connectors for extended connectivity of additional sensors and functions

Applications



Prototyping applications

Connecting to various cloud services for data analysis, machine learning, remote monitoring, etc.

IoT development education

A working demo will be showcased at this year's Sensors Expo held on June 26-28th at booth 516, at the McEnery Convention Center in downtown San Jose.





About ROHM Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor is an industry leader in system LSI, discrete components and module products, utilizing the latest in semiconductor technology. ROHM's proprietary production system, which includes some of the most advanced automation technology, is a major factor in keeping it at the forefront of the electronic component manufacturing industry. In addition to its development of electronic components, ROHM has also developed its own production system so that it can focus on specific aspects of customized product development. ROHM employs highly skilled engineers with expertise in all aspects of design, development and production. This allows ROHM the flexibility to take on a wide range of applications and projects and the capability to serve valuable clients in the automotive, telecommunication and computer sectors, as well as consumer OEMs.



About Kionix

Kionix, Inc., a global MEMS inertial sensor manufacturer based in Ithaca, NY, USA, offers high-performance, low-power accelerometers, gyroscopes, and 6-axis combination sensors plus comprehensive software libraries that support a full range of sensor combinations, operating systems and hardware platforms. Leading consumer, automotive, health and fitness and industrial companies worldwide use Kionix sensors and total system solutions to enable motion-based functionality in their products. Kionix is ISO 9001:2008, TS 16949, and TS 14001:2004 certified. Kionix is a wholly owned subsidiary of ROHM Co., Ltd.



About Nordic Semiconductor

Nordic Semiconductor (OSX:NOD) is the world's leading Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) chip supplier and will expand into the cellular IoT market in 2018. Nordic's extended, multiple-award-winning Bluetooth LE chip ranges give product developers the price-performance flexibility to add ultra-low power (typically battery-powered) wireless connectivity to a uniquely wide range of applications. Examples include: wearables, sports watches, sports and health sensors, advanced RF remote controls, beacons, toys, wireless mice and keyboards, wireless IoT home and industrial automation sensors, and even smart jewelry and clothing. Nordic was established in 1983 as a spin-out from the Technical University of Trondheim, Norway and has today more than 600 employees globally. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

