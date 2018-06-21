CopperPoint Re-Elects Four Members to its Board of Directors

PHOENIX, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Company announced today that four members of its Board of Directors – LoriAnn Lowery-Biggers, Marc Schmittlein, Donald A. Smith, Jr. and Stephen Tully – have been re-elected to the Board.



Lowery-Biggers joined the board in 2015. As an insurance industry leader for more than 25 years, she served as President of Field Operations and Chief Marketing Officer for The Navigators Group Inc., and was formerly President of North America, Lloyd's of London. Lowery-Biggers is the Co-Founder and CEO of BellaVaughan Inc. and serves on several national charitable boards including Prevent Child Abuse America and St. John's University, New York City.

Schmittlein serves as CopperPoint's President and CEO and was first elected to the Board in 2017. He was hired by CopperPoint in June of 2016 and brings more than 30 years of commercial insurance experience. Previously, he was president of The Travelers Company's cyber business division and co-president of business insurance. Schmittlein serves on the board of directors for the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) and the Property Casualty Insurers Association of America. He also serves on the advisory board of the Arizona Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Smith served as CopperPoint's President and CEO from 2000 to 2016, and has served on the Board since 2010. He has been a board member of the National Council on Compensation Insurance, Phoenix Chamber of Commerce, GPEC and the Center for the Future of Arizona. He also is a past president of the CPCU Society, Central Arizona Chapter. Smith currently serves on the boards of Greater Phoenix Leadership and the Valley of the Sun United Way.

Tully has been a board member since 2010 and currently serves as the board's vice chairman. A former Arizona Legislator, Tully is the managing partner of the Phoenix office of the law firm of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, where he practices commercial and governmental litigation. Tully has served on numerous governmental and charitable boards including the Developmental Disabilities Planning Council and the Property and Casualty Insurance Guaranty Fund Board.

Voting was conducted by Survey & Ballot Systems, an independent election administrator. Other board members include Chairman Ken Kirk and members Ronnie Lopez and Judith Patrick.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies are dedicated to protecting and empowering conscientious business owners. Our vision is to be a top-tier regional commercial insurance company and the preferred partner for business owners, agents and brokers in every community we serve. CopperPoint is a multi-line commercial insurance company, offering an expanded line of products to ensure peace of mind to business owners, their employees and customers, building on our 90-year history as a leading provider of workers' compensation insurance. As a mutual insurance company with $4 billion in assets, a policyholder surplus of nearly $1.5 billion and no debt, CopperPoint embodies stability and sustainability for more than 13,000 policyholders generating approximately $400 million in revenue. Headquartered at CopperPoint Tower in Phoenix, with offices in Westlake Village, Calif., our team of talented professionals embrace corporate responsibility through active engagement in the communities we serve. The companies that comprise the CopperPoint Family of Insurance Companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit www.copperpoint.com.

