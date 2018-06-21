Kyle Fisher named Chief Financial Officer for Community Health Network

Indianapolis, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Health Network announced Kyle Fisher, its former chief retail and innovation officer and chief executive officer for Visionary Enterprises, Inc. (VEI), has been named the network's chief financial officer. The move became effective June 18.

Fisher has more than 30 years of experience in finance, new business development, strategic planning and organizational leadership. He joined VEI in 2008 as chief operating officer and assumed the role of CEO in 2009, leading the corporation's operations in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

"Kyle's innovative spirit and his leadership have helped expand and improve our delivery of care within the communities we serve," said Community president and CEO Bryan Mills. "With his extensive experience in business, finance and strategic planning, he is well positioned to succeed in his new role with Community."

Fisher received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Denison University and an MBA from Wake Forest University. Prior to joining VEI, he served as executive vice president at Goelzer Investment Management, where he was responsible for new business development and client services. He also has held senior-level leadership positions in the banking industry in the Southeast and here locally with Fifth Third Bank.

Fisher is actively involved in the local community through Community's outreach initiatives and serves on the boards of The Heroes Foundation and St. Richard's Episcopal School. He is a cancer survivor and involved with the Indianapolis chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

