Mission of Hope: Haiti Accepts Stewardship of Baptist Haiti Mission

Austin, TX, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission of Hope: Haiti announced yesterday that they have accepted leadership of Baptist Haiti Mission, a longstanding partner in ministry with a reputation for advancing the Gospel by investing in 350 local churches, providing excellent Christ-centered education to 55,000 students, and running a hospital that serves 23,000 patients annually.



The Baptist Haiti Mission Board entrusted their organization to Mission of Hope earlier this year because of the shared vision to reach the nation of Haiti with the Gospel through education, medical care and churches. Baptist Haiti Mission feels confident that Mission of Hope will continue the legacy of BHM and multiply impact throughout the nation.



"We are honored to build on the rich legacy and sacrifice of thousands who have served and been impacted through the 75 years of BHM's ministry. This opportunity will allow Mission of Hope to continue to reach more people in new areas of Haiti, as we build on the strong foundation laid by Walter and Eleanor Turnbull and continue the work of BHM," said Mission of Hope President Brad Johnson.



Through partnerships with local churches and indigenous organizations all over Haiti, Mission of Hope currently feeds over 91,000 children daily, impacts over 10,000 students through education, and provides medical care to over 30,000 patients annually. With the addition of Baptist Haiti Mission, this impact will grow exponentially.



Mission of Hope will work to bring strategies and support to the common vision of bringing life transformation in Haiti and believes together the organizations will be able to reach many more people.



For more information on the history of Baptist Haiti Mission, visit bhm.org.



About Mission of Hope: Haiti

As an organization following Jesus Christ, Mission of Hope: Haiti exists to bring life transformation to every man, woman, and child in Haiti. By focusing on four key areas: healthy churches, healthy people, a healthy economy, and healthy schools, Mission of Hope believes a nation can be transformed, village by village, one life at a time. For more information about how Mission of Hope is working to transform a nation, visit www.mohhaiti.org.

Bridget Henderson Mission of Hope: Haiti 512-963-2733 bridget@mohhaiti.org