Integrated Risk Solutions hires new COO/CFO John McGee

WAUKESHA, Wis., June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Risk Solutions announced that John McGee has joined its leadership team as Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer at the start of May.



McGee is a forward thinking and innovative financial and operations executive with expertise in the construction, financial, real estate and nonprofit industries. He has a track record of success in process improvement, financial reporting, forecasting, team building and business development which allows him to help companies reduce costs, increase profits and provide successful strategic solutions.

"John's 25-year, multifaceted career experience will allow him to make an immediate contribution to our clients and to our company. His prior industry experience at the COO/CFO level is not only a benefit to help strengthen our internal operations and financial systems, but his experience and perspective also plays an integral role in assisting our team review risk and insurance needs for our clients," said Tom Precia, President and CEO.

As an operational leader at Integrated Risk Solutions, McGee is committed to building relationships with clients, insurance markets and service providers, while challenging everyone on Integrated's team to provide innovative, ethical and winning strategies and solutions that are customer focused.

McGee most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Damage Control, Inc., a New Berlin-based provider of residential and commercial disaster restoration services. He earned his MBA from Marquette University and his BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. McGee currently resides in Greendale with his wife Sandy and two children. He plays an active role in the community by serving as the Greendale Panther Athletic Booster Club treasurer and has served as a board member of La Casa de Esperanza since 1999. Also near and dear to McGee's heart is Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer ("MACC Fund") which John serves as a current finance committee member. Since 1998, John and his wife Sandy have also supported the MACC Fund through an annual golf outing that has raised over $150,000 for childhood cancer and blood disorder research.

Integrated Risk Solutions, Inc. is a commercial insurance, risk management and employee benefits firm based in Waukesha, WI, specializing in all areas of risk management consulting, commercial insurance brokerage, loss control engineering and claim management. Integrated Risk provides clients with customized services at every level of the risk process, transforming the traditional insurance procurement process (risk transfer) into a comprehensive plan that protects both the people and assets of a company and allocates effective resources to control exposures to loss. At Integrated Risk "Protecting people is our passion" isn't just a tagline, it's the hallmark of their culture.

