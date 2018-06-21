BAYCREST ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD CHAIR DALE H. LASTMAN, C.M.

Toronto, ON, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baycrest and the Baycrest Foundation are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dale H. Lastman, C.M. to the post of Chair of the Baycrest Board of Directors.

Mr. Lastman is Chair of Goodmans LLP and practices corporate, commercial and securities law, providing counsel in connection with public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and business restructurings. He is a Director of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. and serves as an Alternate Governor for the NHL and NBA and a Governor of the Toronto Argonauts for the CFL. He also sits on the board of directors of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, Roots Ltd. and the CAMH Foundation.

"Dale brings a wealth of knowledge and passion for Baycrest," says Dr. William Reichman, President & CEO, Baycrest. "I look forward to the leadership he will bring to Baycrest as we work to create a world where every older adult enjoys a life of purpose, inspiration and fulfillment abilities."

"I am honoured to serve as Chair of a global leader in aging, senior's care and brain function research," said Mr. Lastman. "Canada is entering a transformative period as a result of its aging population. With its innovative, ground-breaking work under the incredible leadership of Dr. William Reichman and an extraordinary team of the world's top brain scientists, healthcare professionals and volunteers, Baycrest has an opportunity to lead our country into this new era of senior's care."

A Member of the Order of Canada, Dale has also been appointed by the Minister of National Defense as an Honorary Captain of the Royal Canadian Navy. He has also been awarded the rank of Honorary Detective by the Toronto Police Service and was recognized as one of "Toronto's 50 Most Influential People" by Toronto Life Magazine. Dale is a Director of Canada's "Top 40 Under 40," a recipient of the same Award and its "Best of the Best" Canadian Leadership Award.

"On behalf of the Baycrest Foundation Board, I extend congratulations to Dale on his appointment to Chair, Baycrest Board of Directors. I look forward to working closely with him on all projects and future endeavors during our joint board sessions," says Garry Foster, Chair of the Baycrest Foundation Board of Directors.

Mr. Lastman replaces outgoing Chair, Mr. David Kassie, who has served admirably in the post since 2015.

"It was a tremendous honour serving as Chair of the Baycrest Board of Directors for my three-year term. I welcome Dale as new Chair and wish him every success. I know he will provide excellent counsel and leadership. The board is in good hands going forward," says Kassie.



About Baycrest

Now in its 100th year, Baycrest is a global leader in geriatric residential living, healthcare, research, innovation and education, with a special focus on brain health and aging. Fully affiliated with the University of Toronto, Baycrest provides excellent care for older adults combined with an extensive clinical training program for the next generation of healthcare professionals and one of the world's top research institutes in cognitive neuroscience, the Rotman Research Institute. Baycrest is home to the federally and provincially-funded Centre for Aging and Brain Health Innovation, a solution accelerator focused on driving innovation in the aging and brain health sector, and is the developer of Cogniciti – a free online memory assessment for Canadians 40+ who are concerned about their memory. Founded in 1918 as the Jewish Home for Aged, Baycrest continues to embrace the long-standing tradition of all great Jewish healthcare institutions to improve the well-being of people in their local communities and around the globe. Baycrest is helping create a world where every older adult enjoys a life of purpose, inspiration and fulfilment. For more information please visit: www.baycrest.org

