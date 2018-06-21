Always First in #HRTech Innovation: HR Technology Conference & Exposition Announces Additional Pitchfest Details

HORSHAM, Pa., June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HR Technology Conference & Exposition ® first annual "Pitchfest" event continues to gain significant momentum, especially given a new sponsorship from the Randstad Innovation Fund. Designed to recognize startups that are contributing to the future of work, Pitchfest has partnered with Randstad Innovation Fund to offer a single $25,000 prize to the winner of the first annual competition, as well as a $5,000 diversity prize.



As the world's largest event dedicated to HR technology, this year's conference will take place September 11 – 14, 2018 at The Venetian Las Vegas.

"Startup life is challenging and sometimes the greatest ideas don't make it to market, which means we all lose. We're very excited the industry experts at the Randstad Innovation Fund have decided to sponsor our Pitchfest with such a significant prize," said Rebecca McKenna, vice president of Global Events and Publisher at LRP Publications.

Founded in 2013, the Randstad Innovation Fund is the strategic corporate venture fund of Randstad N.V. To date, the fund has made substantial investments in 15 tech companies. Among its interests are early- to expansion-stage companies focusing in online platforms, big data analytics, machine learning, sourcing, screening and selection tools.

"We see a lot of innovation happening in the HR tech space and are eager to learn what these innovators will bring to the table this year, and select the best solution. We are convinced that diverse teams have several advantages, and for that reason, we are sponsoring a special prize to the technology that best facilitates recruiting diverse teams," said Randstad Innovation Fund venture partner Ilonka Jankovich.

The Pitchfest competition will give up to 30 HR technology startups three minutes to present their solutions to a panel of industry judges, followed by two minutes to answer questions. The preliminary rounds will be held at the HR Tech Conference on September 11 and 12. Then six companies will be selected to advance to the Pitchfest final on September 13. Each round includes audience voting, which counts for 30 percent of the final score. One winner will be selected to present in the conference's famous "The Next Great HR Tech Company" session, plus win exhibit space at the 2019 HR Technology Conference.

The deadline for submissions has been extended to July 13, 2018, and those selected will be notified by July 30, 2018. The online application and additional details can be accessed here. There is no fee to apply.

Program and registration details for the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® can be accessed here: www.hrtechconference.com. The conference also publishes the HRTech Insiders blog, which covers industry updates and additional event information.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference is the world's leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends — Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Big Data and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 70 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech never sells speaking slots, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways. HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Summit, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world's largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com.

