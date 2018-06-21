Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: Increasing Intelligence With Smarter Platforms on 6/27

CARMEL, Ind., June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTRM), a pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, will host a live webinar with leading analysts Ardent Partners on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 11AM ET / 8AM PT / 4PM UK / 5PM CEST.



In CPO Rising 2018: Increasing Intelligence with Smarter Platforms, Julien Nadaud and Andrew Bartolini will explore insights revealed in the CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence report, and what strategies leading CPOs are preparing to leverage. Webinar attendees will learn how leading procurement professionals are entering the age of intelligence through an ecosystem of interconnected technologies.

"A top strategy for CPOs is to improve the use of technology in order to turn data into increasing intelligence to create the future of agile procurement. Determine and its partners are shaping that future through our interoperable and interconnected smart platforms, and in the process help drive procurement transformation."

— Julien Nadaud, Chief Product Officer, Determine, Inc.

Attendees of Determine's live webinar Ardent Partners on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 11AM ET / 8AM PT / 4PM UK / 5PM CEST will learn what's ahead for procurement transformation, what strategies leading CPOs are preparing to leverage, and how Determine and its partners are shaping the next-generation cloud ecosystem to make it possible.

Topics include:

How connected-platforms-as-a-service multiply data effectiveness

Agility through intelligence – Highlights from CPO Rising 2018

Best in class procurement and finance automation and what it means in real life

How to have access to agility, innovation and artificial intelligence through integrated apps inside your platform

Leveraging platform modularity for lowest total cost of ownership and quick ROI to align with the C-Suite

Online registration for the webinar is still available.

About Ardent Partners

Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm focused on defining and advancing the supply management strategies, processes, and technologies that drive business value and accelerate organizational transformation within the enterprise.

Ardent Partners actively covers the supply management solutions marketplace and produces research to help business decision-makers understand the technology landscape and identify the best-fit solution(s) for their specific needs. We believe our team's first-hand experience evaluating, developing, packaging, deploying, and using supply management solutions on behalf of enterprises in the Global 2000 and public sector makes us eminently qualified to advise our clients to make smart decisions in this area.

We aspire to be the preeminent source of supply management expertise and thought leadership for solution providers and practitioners alike.

For more information visit www.ArdentPartners.com

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.

