Light Reading Launches Cyber Security and Automation Event in Chicago

New York, NY, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Light Reading ( www.lightreading.com ) and its sister publication, Security Now, are hosting their inaugural cyber security and network automation event on October 17 in Chicago, Ill. Automating Seamless Security in Enterprise & Carrier Networks ( www.lightreading.com/security-automation ), will explore today's information technology landscape, its current vulnerabilities within the modern enterprise, the fast and organized nature of global threats and the new machine-speed solutions stepping in to fill the gap.



Event content will be directed by Heavy Reading's Principal Analyst for Cloud and Security, Jim Hodges, and Ovum's Security Research Director, Maxine Holt. Topics to be covered include:

· The Threat Landscape and the Need for Machine Speed

· Leveraging Automation to Secure Multi-Cloud Architecture

· Applying Security Automation to Enterprise and Service Provider Networks

· Security Implications of Universal Service Use Cases

· The Rise of DevSecOps

"The increasing complexity of detecting and preventing cyber attacks is driving both carriers and enterprises to reassess their operational security strategies. While this process is in many cases still ongoing, it's clear that reliance on only traditional perimeter or on-premises based security approaches is no longer sustainable in the cloud-era. Making sense of these new requirements, including the role of automation from both a carrier and enterprise perspective, is the focus of this event," said Heavy Reading's Principal Analyst Jim Hodges.

Early-bird passes are available for $699. All service providers and enterprise users qualify for free admission. To register for the event, visit www.lightreading.com/security-automation .

Call for speakers: If you are a CISO, CIO or cyber security expert interested in speaking, please submit your details here https://get.knect365.com/automating-seamless-security/call-for-speakers/ or contact events@lightreading.com.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact sales@lightreading.com for additional information.

