Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) Announces Nine New Members Join Organization

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the membership applications of nine new companies, bringing the trade group comprised of the world's leading gaming suppliers to a total of 166.



The new AGEM members are:

Ace Systems, based in Monterrey, Mexico, specializes in casino management systems approved and utilized by the Mexican tax authority (SAT) for reporting accuracy.

BDO USA, based in Chicago with an office in Las Vegas, is the world's fifth-largest accounting firm and serves gaming manufacturers around the world.

Capco, based in Washington D.C., is a global consulting firm specializing in business, digital and technology consulting services for the financial services and casino industries.

Deloitte LLP, based in Las Vegas, provides audit and assurance, consulting, tax, and risk and financial advisory services to many of the world's most-admired brands.

Nanoptix, based in Dieppe, Canada, is a leading global provider of thermal direct printers.

PDS Gaming, based in Las Vegas, is a financing and lease company that specializes in capital-needs solutions.

Plus Studios, based in Las Vegas, was founded in 2013 by a collective group of trade show industry veterans committed to their clients.

The United States Playing Card Company, based in Erlanger, Kentucky, is a leader in the production and distribution of premier playing cards and dealing shoes.

Weike Gaming Technology, established in 1998 and based in Singapore, supplies slot gaming machines, electronic table games, gaming management systems and jackpot links.

AGEM is a non-profit international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming devices, lotteries, systems, table games, online technology, key components and support products and services for the gaming industry. AGEM works to further the interests of gaming equipment suppliers throughout the world. Through political action, regulatory influence, trade show partnerships, educational alliances, information dissemination and good corporate citizenship, the members of AGEM work together to create benefits for every company within the organization. Together, AGEM has assisted regulatory agencies and participated in the legislative process to solve problems and create a business environment where AGEM members can prosper while providing a strong level of support to education and responsible gaming initiatives. For more information, visit www.AGEM.org.

