Hexagon launching TITAN®53 with the largest composite cylinder tanks in the world

Hexagon is building momentum for a cleaner energy future with the unveiling of a new Mobile Pipeline® gas transport module, the TITAN®53, which employs the largest composite cylinder tanks in the world. After nearly a decade of success with TITAN® products, customers are requiring the ability to move greater volumes of compressed gases including natural gas, hydrogen and industrial gases. The newly developed cylinders and module optimize weight and capacity to meet the 80,000 lbs GVW limit in most of the United States delivering an estimated gas volume of 492,000 scf / 13,932 scm.

TITAN 53 trailer





Over 12,000 energy industry executives and leaders will have an exclusive opportunity to see the 53-foot-long system at the World Gas Conference 2018 in Washington, DC after the unveiling on Tuesday, June 26 at 12:30 pm EDT.

Hexagon's Mobile Pipeline President Jack Schimenti will introduce the TITAN®53 at the Gas for Transportation Pavilion and share how it delivers almost 40% greater payload while retaining all the advantages of the TITAN® platform, the most successful Mobile Pipeline® platform in the world. Applications for TITAN®53 include energy intensive industries converting to natural gas, virtual interconnects, gas islands, vehicle refueling, and transporting industrial gases.

Hexagon Composites TITAN®53 built in Lincoln, Nebraska, USA

In the Industry Insights program at the conference, Hexagon Director Mark Babcock will discuss gas distribution and sustainability considerations including use of the TITAN®53 on Thursday, June 28 at 11:40 am. Mark will present Mobile Pipeline®: A Distributed Energy Solution for Natural Gas, Renewable Natural Gas, and Hydrogen based on his paper that was selected by the International Gas Union for outstanding industry innovation.

Hexagon's international team will be on site at the show to discuss how over 1,100 units of Mobile Pipeline® modules have been successfully deployed around the world through 2017. Individuals interested in attending the World Gas Conference exhibit for free can register online and schedule a meeting with Hexagon at the show by contacting Lynn Lyon, lynn.lyon@hexagonlincoln.com.

The TITAN®53 is the most recent example of how Hexagon is adapting leading composite pressure vessel technology for a wide range of applications for compressed natural gas, hydrogen, propane and industrial gases. Hexagon is the leading composite tank manufacturer in the world with experience building fuel solutions for rockets, locomotives, ships, and vehicles. Hexagon's Mobile Pipeline® also provides transportation, storage and distribution solutions.

For more information about Mobile Pipeline® and the TITAN®53 access our eBrochure or contact:

Jack Schimenti, President, Hexagon Lincoln LLC

Telephone: +1 402 430 3863 | jack.schimenti@hexagonlincoln.com

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagon.no

About Hexagon Composites

Hexagon Composites delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. We are adapting our leading composite pressure vessel technology for a wide range of mobility and storage applications.

Visit www.hexagon.no or follow us on Twitter: @HexagonASA to learn more about how Hexagon is driving energy transformation.

Attachments